Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/11 06:48:51 am
270.775 EUR   -0.45%
11/08MCDONALD'S, UNDER ARMOUR, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/07ADIDAS : Sales Rise, but Rival Leads Race
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adidas to close German, U.S. robot factories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Prototypes of Futurecraft 3D shoe are pictured during presentation of first Adidas shoe from its new manufacturing process, Speedfactory in Berlin

Adidas plans to close high-tech "robot" factories in Germany and the United States it launched to bring production closer to customers, saying on Monday deploying some of the technology in Asia would be "more economic and flexible".

The Adidas factories were part of a drive to meet demand for faster delivery of new styles to its major markets and to counter rising wages in Asia and higher shipping costs. It originally planned a global network of similar factories.

The German sportswear company did not give details for why it was closing the facilities, which have proved expensive and difficult to extend the technology to different products.

Martin Shankland, Adidas head of global operations, said the factories had helped the company improve its expertise in innovative manufacturing, but applying what it had learnt with its suppliers would be "more flexible and economic".

Adidas started production of shoes largely by robots at its "Speedfactory" in the southern town of Ansbach near its Bavarian headquarters in 2016 and opened another near Atlanta in 2017.

Founded by German cobbler Adi Dassler in 1949, Adidas has shifted most of its production from Europe to Asia and now relies on more than 1 million workers in contract factories, particularly in China and Vietnam.

However, Adidas said on Monday production at the two factories would be discontinued by April 2020 at the latest as it focuses instead on using the technologies they pioneered to produce shoes at two of its suppliers in Asia.

The suppliers would use the techniques to make a broader range of products with a short production time, not just running shoes, while Adidas will keep testing manufacturing processes at its so-called adiLab site in Scheinfeld in Germany.

It said it would continue to work with Oechsler, the German company which operates the two factories, in other manufacturing areas, such as producing soles for its springy Boost shoes, as well as soles for soccer shoes and advanced 3D printed soles.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
11/08MCDONALD'S, UNDER ARMOUR, WALT DISNE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/07ADIDAS : Sales Rise, but Rival Leads Race
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06EUROPE : European shares hold four-year peak, creep towards record highs
RE
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Xerox, T-Mobile, Sprint, IBM
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06Adidas Says US Market Share Expanding, Grows North American Sales Faster Than..
DJ
11/06ADIDAS : Boosts Sales as Sneaker Race With Nike Steps Up
DJ
11/06Adidas sees soccer boost after stumble on Kanye West shoes
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 663 M
EBIT 2019 2 703 M
Net income 2019 1 972 M
Finance 2019 1 030 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 52 037 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 275,72  €
Last Close Price 266,30  €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG49.12%57 615
NIKE, INC.21.14%139 683
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED109.07%26 897
PUMA SE56.21%10 876
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.72.70%6 085
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group