Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 07/24 11:35:29 am
239.1 EUR   -1.85%
07/24ADIDAS : Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza
RE
07/24ADIDAS : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
07/23ADIDAS : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 01:21am EDT

Investment firm Berkshire Partners said on Friday it would join Eric Roza to buy CrossFit Inc, nearly two months after the founder of the fitness company, Greg Glassman, stepped down amid widespread criticism for his tweet on the death of African American George Floyd in police custody.

Roza, a CrossFit athlete for about a decade, had said in June he would buy CrossFit from Glassman and would also serve as the company's chief executive officer.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The founder-CEO faced a lot of criticism for his controversial tweet, which also resulted in Adidas AG-owned Reebok ending its 10-year-old partnership with CrossFit. Glassman had then apologized and announced his decision to step down.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
07/24ADIDAS : Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza
RE
07/24ADIDAS : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
07/23ADIDAS : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/20More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/20ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/20ADIDAS : Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
07/19Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott - WSJ
RE
07/15ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/13ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/08ADIDAS : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 847 M 23 134 M 23 134 M
Net income 2020 595 M 693 M 693 M
Net Debt 2020 225 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,1x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 46 628 M 54 232 M 54 350 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 53 218
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 243,57 €
Last Close Price 239,10 €
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-17.49%54 232
NIKE, INC.-2.84%152 860
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED1.43%25 455
PUMA SE-2.74%11 871
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION21.86%5 780
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-29.98%4 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group