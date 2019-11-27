Log in
Ownership of leading European soccer clubs

11/27/2019 | 07:15am EST

The Abu Dhabi-controlled soccer group that owns Manchester City has agreed to sell a $500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world's most valuable soccer group with a $4.8 billion price tag.

Following are the ownership details of Manchester City and some of their main rivals at home and abroad.

MANCHESTER CITY:

Part of City Football Group (CFG), majority owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Chinese investors led by media and entertainment group CMC Inc holding around 12% and Silver Lake just over 10%. Abu Dhabi United Group, the investment vehicle owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will have a stake of around 77% after the deal.

Group also includes New York City, who play in Major League Soccer, and Melbourne City, as well as stakes in Yokohama Marinos of Japan, Club Atletico Torque of Uruguay, Spain's Girona and Sichuan Jiuniu of China.

MANCHESTER UNITED:

Bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds in 2005. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012 but the Glazers retain majority ownership of the 20-times English champions.

LIVERPOOL:

The European champions and Premier League leaders have been owned since 2010 by the Fenway Sports Group after a 300 million pound deal. Fenway also owns the Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball team

ARSENAL:

American billionaire and sports entrepreneur Stan Kroenke struck a deal to take full control of Arsenal in 2018 by buying out Russian rival Alisher Usmanov, valuing the English Premier League club at around $2.3 billion.

CHELSEA:

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the London club for a reported 140 million pounds in 2003 and they have since become a major force in the European game.

BAYERN MUNICH:

German champions are 75% owned by their fans, with sportswear brand Adidas, carmaker Audi and insurer Allianz all having stakes of 8.33% each.

REAL MADRID/BARCELONA:

The two Spanish clubs are owned by their fans through membership schemes. They regularly have the highest revenue of any European soccer clubs thanks to their commercial appeal.

PARIS ST GERMAIN:

Owned by Qatar Sports Investments - established by the son of the emir and heir to the Qatari throne Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani - which bought a 70% stake in PSG in 2011.

The remaining 30% was purchased from Colony Capital the following year, at a price that valued the entire club at 100 million euros ($110 million).

JUVENTUS:

Listed on the stock market in Milan, the Agnelli family that founded the Fiat motor group remain the controlling shareholder at Juve, Italian champions for the past eight seasons.

AC MILAN:

U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management last year assumed control of indebted Italian soccer club AC Milan and injected 50 million euros to help stabilise the club's finances.

(Compiled by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Keith Weir and Elaine Hardcastle)
