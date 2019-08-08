Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shares in off-pace Adidas slip as it pays to fix sourcing shortages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Adidas soccer shoes are displayed at soccer shop KAMO in Tokyo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Adidas shares stumbled on Thursday after the German sportswear company said profitability will be squeezed in the second half of the year by higher sourcing costs and price cuts to try to revive sales growth in Europe.

Adidas shares were 6.3% lower at 1354 GMT. The stock had rallied in recent weeks on hopes Adidas might lift its outlook, after German rival Puma raised its sales and profit forecasts following a strong second quarter.

In March, Adidas warned that supply chain issues would hit first half sales growth, citing problems meeting North America demand for mid-market clothing.

Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said the shortages should be over by the end of the year and have no impact in 2020.

But the use of air freight to mitigate them would weigh on the gross margin in the second half, finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer told analysts.

"Given the recent rerating in the shares since April and narrowing valuation gap versus peers, the lack of a sales or earnings beat is unusual, and brand momentum remains concerning," Credit Suisse analysts wrote of Adidas, which celebrates its 70th anniversary on Friday.

Second-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 4% to 5.51 billion euros ($6.18 billion), shy of average analyst forecasts for 5.54 billion as the company saw a strong decline in the soccer category a year on from the World Cup.

Operating profit rose 9% to 643 million euros, also lagging average analyst forecasts for 651 million.

Rorsted said he was more worried about a currency war between the United States and China than tariffs on Chinese-made shoes, after Washington branded Beijing a currency manipulator.

"There is no winner in a currency war, eventually everybody will lose as it will lead to a slowdown in the world economy," Rorsted told journalists, noting that a fall in currencies of its two top markets would be tough as the firm reports in euros.

While few Adidas products for the U.S. market are still produced in China, a move by other players to shift production from China to countries like Vietnam will also push up sourcing costs in the second half, Ohlmeyer added.

EUROPE RETURNS TO GROWTH

Adidas quarterly sales were flat in Europe, recovering from a 3% fall in the first quarter after the firm took steps to reduce its reliance on its Originals fashion line and boost sales of sports performance gear, with new product launches.

Rorsted said Europe should return to growth by the end of the year, saying new shoe launches had been well received, such as 1980s-style Nite Jogger sneakers, Pulseboost running shoes and movie collaborations with Marvel and Toy Story.

Ohlmeyer said price cuts in Europe would weigh on the gross margin in the second half, when Adidas also expects its foreign exchange hedges to be less favourable.

Adidas is opening a new building in its German home town of Herzogenaurach on Friday, with athletes and celebrities including Pharrell Williams and rappers Run DMC due to attend.

It has eroded Nike's dominance of the U.S. market in recent years, pushing retro styles and teaming up with singers such as Williams, Kanye West and Beyonce.

Nike has responded by ramping up spending on marketing, with its sales rising a currency-adjusted 10% in the quarter ended May 31, as its grew faster than Adidas in China and Europe.

Adidas said it was confident sales would accelerate in the second half, allowing it to confirm a full-year outlook for currency-neutral sales growth of 5-8% and net income from continuing operations of between 1.88 and 1.95 billion euros.

Rorsted noted that Adidas was facing a tough comparison in the third quarter due to the launch last September of popular Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West.

Sales of its long-struggling Reebok brand rose 3%, driven by the popularity of retro styles. But Rorsted dismissed interest in the brand from former basketballer Shaquille O'Neal, saying Adidas was not in talks to sell it.

(This story has been refiled to correct to "it" not "its", paragraph 18)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin/Keith Weir/Alexander Smith)

By Emma Thomasson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.92% 259.65 Delayed Quote.42.35%
NIKE -1.23% 81.98 Delayed Quote.10.57%
PUMA -2.89% 65.5 Delayed Quote.53.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
08/09Adidas celebrates 70 years with star-studded building opening
RE
08/09WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/08Consumer Cos Up as Slowdown Fears Subside -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/08Adidas Bucks German Gloom With Profit Growth -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/08Shares in off-pace Adidas slip as it pays to fix sourcing shortages
RE
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08ADIDAS : Bucks German Gloom With Profit Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/08EUROPE : European shares bounce on China respite
RE
08/08Adidas Bucks German Gloom With Profit Growth -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 513 M
EBIT 2019 2 718 M
Net income 2019 1 964 M
Finance 2019 997 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
Capitalization 51 528 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 267,31  €
Last Close Price 260,80  €
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG42.35%57 800
NIKE10.57%130 052
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 770
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%629
VULCABRAS AZALEIA SA2.68%482
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-18.67%356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group