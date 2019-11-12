adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 41st Interim Announce
0
11/12/2019 | 08:05am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Share Buyback
12.11.2019 / 14:01
Herzogenaurach, November 12, 2019
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 41st Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Overall volume of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
November 04, 2019
7,460
282.9843
November 05, 2019
7,504
281.8988
November 06, 2019
87,326
269.0882
November 07, 2019
6,198
271.9291
November 08, 2019
68,281
270.9994
In total
176,769
271.0563
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
2,993,446
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to
8,083,325
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, November 12, 2019
adidas AG
The Executive Board
