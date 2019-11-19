adidas AG:Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 /2nd Tranche-42nd Interim Announcement
0
11/19/2019 | 05:45am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Share Buyback
adidas AG:Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 /2nd Tranche-42nd Interim Announcement
19.11.2019 / 11:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Herzogenaurach, November 19, 2019
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 42nd Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Overall volume of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
November 11, 2019
36,699
EUR 270.3850
November 12, 2019
25,807
EUR 268.7306
November 13, 2019
32,449
EUR 267.8449
November 14, 2019
31,926
EUR 265.7800
November 15, 2019
78,509
EUR 266.2258
In total
205,390
EUR 267.4702
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
3,198,836
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to
8,288,715
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, November 19, 2019
adidas AG
The Executive Board
19.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de