adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, September 9, 2019
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 32nd Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Overall volume of shares bought back (number)
|Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
|September 02, 2019
|18,947
|268.9309
|September 03, 2019
|17,260
|270.4222
|September 04, 2019
|15,488
|273.0319
|September 05, 2019
|14,892
|273.7950
|September 06, 2019
|11,426
|278.4249
|In total
|78,013
|272.3941
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
|The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
|2,311,710
|The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to
|7,401,589
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
