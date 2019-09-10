Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

10.09.2019 / 10:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, September 9, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 32nd Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
September 02, 2019 18,947 268.9309
September 03, 2019 17,260 270.4222
September 04, 2019 15,488 273.0319
September 05, 2019 14,892 273.7950
September 06, 2019 11,426 278.4249
In total 78,013 272.3941
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to 2,311,710
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to 7,401,589
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, September 9, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


10.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

871137  10.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=871137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIDAS AG
04:20aADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/04ADIDAS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/03European fashion brands agree new deal in Bangladesh
RE
09/02ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
09/02Major fashion companies to make G7 pledge to help environment
RE
08/30WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products k..
RE
08/28Over 200 U.S. footwear companies urge Trump to scrap proposed tariff hike
RE
08/27ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
08/23Nike, Gap Among Fashion Brands Pledging Improved Sustainability
DJ
08/20ADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regul..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 496 M
EBIT 2019 2 715 M
Net income 2019 1 957 M
Finance 2019 996 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 54 292 M
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 268,10  €
Last Close Price 276,95  €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Willi Schwerdtle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Jäger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG51.89%60 038
NIKE19.60%138 936
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD68.13%21 726
PUMA57.73%11 177
SKECHERS USA INC57.54%5 653
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%4 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group