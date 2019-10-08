adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
0
10/08/2019 | 04:20am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 37th Interim Announcement/Ext
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
08.10.2019 / 10:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Herzogenaurach, October 8, 2019
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 36th Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Overall volume of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
September 30, 2019
9,158
284.0056
October 1, 2019
9,159
284.6828
October 2, 2019
20,169
272.0917
October 3, 2019
0
-
October 4, 2019
28,534
269.3082
In total
67,020
274.2553
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
2,598,602
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to
7,688,481
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, October 8, 2019
adidas AG
The Executive Board
08.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de