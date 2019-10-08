Log in
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

10/08/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 37th Interim Announcement/Ext
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

08.10.2019 / 10:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, October 8, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 36th Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
September 30, 2019 9,158  284.0056
October 1, 2019 9,159 284.6828
October 2, 2019 20,169  272.0917
October 3, 2019 0 -
October 4, 2019 28,534  269.3082
In total 67,020  274.2553
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to 2,598,602
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to 7,688,481
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, October 8, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


08.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

886783  08.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=886783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 498 M
EBIT 2019 2 714 M
Net income 2019 1 951 M
Finance 2019 990 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 53 302 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG49.31%60 978
NIKE, INC.25.67%147 162
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED80.80%22 341
PUMA64.75%11 575
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.59.68%5 855
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 261
