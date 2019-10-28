Log in
10/28/2019
280.675 EUR   +2.01%
10:10aADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:06aIn a Nike factory in Argentina's hinterland, the ghost of Macri's fall
RE
10/24Puma sees profit hit from U.S. tariffs on China
RE
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

10/28/2019 | 10:10am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

28.10.2019 / 15:08
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, October 28, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 39th Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Overall volume of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price (EUR)1)
October 21, 2019 8,071 EUR 279.5937
October 22, 2019 8,190 EUR 278.9195
October 23, 2019 15,483 EUR 274.1858
October 24, 2019 18,000 EUR 273.3420
October 25, 2019 13,782 EUR 274.5425
In total 63,526 EUR 275.3215
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to 2,771,470
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to 7,861,349
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, October 28, 2019

adidas AG
The Executive Board


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

898601  28.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=898601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
