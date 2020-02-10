adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, February 10, 2020
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | 3rd Tranche - 5th Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of shares would continue from January 7, 2020 within the framework of a third tranche.
The number of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares bought back
|Volume-weighted average stock market price paid (EUR)1)
|February 03, 2020
|30,913
|284.7601
|February 04, 2020
|14,671
|290.2976
|February 05, 2020
|22,342
|290.3698
|February 06, 2020
|15,617
|289.0143
|February 07, 2020
|15,463
|288.7456
|In Total
|99,006
|288.1401
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
|The total number of shares bought back within the third tranche since January 7, 2020 amounts to
|358,154
|The total number of shares bought back within the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including 8,313,093 shares purchased in the first and second tranche) amounts to
|8,671,247
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, February 10, 2020
adidas AG
The Executive Board