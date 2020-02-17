adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, February 17, 2020

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | 3rd Tranche - 6th Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of shares would continue from January 7, 2020 within the framework of a third tranche.

The number of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Volume-weighted average stock market price paid (EUR)1) February 10, 2020 16,089 286.8906 February 11, 2020 25,899 286.9665 February 12, 2020 20,069 289.6188 February 13, 2020 18,703 286.6629 February 14, 2020 16,844 288,3981 In Total 97,604 287,6882

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the third tranche since January 7, 2020 amounts to 455,758 The total number of shares bought back within the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including 8,313,093 shares purchased in the first and second tranche) amounts to 8,768,851

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, February 17, 2020

adidas AG

The Executive Board