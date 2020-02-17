adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
02/17/2020 | 10:30am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Share Buyback
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
17.02.2020 / 16:25
Herzogenaurach, February 17, 2020
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | 3rd Tranche - 6th Interim Announcement
In the announcement of January 7, 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of shares would continue from January 7, 2020 within the framework of a third tranche.
The number of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Number of shares bought back
Volume-weighted average stock market price paid (EUR)1)
February 10, 2020
16,089
286.8906
February 11, 2020
25,899
286.9665
February 12, 2020
20,069
289.6188
February 13, 2020
18,703
286.6629
February 14, 2020
16,844
288,3981
In Total
97,604
287,6882
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the third tranche since January 7, 2020 amounts to
455,758
The total number of shares bought back within the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including 8,313,093 shares purchased in the first and second tranche) amounts to
8,768,851
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, February 17, 2020
adidas AG
The Executive Board
