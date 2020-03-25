Log in
ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

03/25/2020

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
25.03.2020 / 18:11
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, March 25, 2020

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | 3rd Tranche - 11th Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of shares would continue from January 7, 2020 within the framework of a third tranche.

The number of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Volume-weighted average stock market price paid (EUR)1)
March 16, 2020 12,745 165.8073
March 17, 2020 0 -
March 18, 2020 0 -
March 19, 2020 0 -
March 20, 2020 0 -
In Total 12,745 165.8073
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the third tranche since January 7, 2020 amounts to 953,018
The total number of shares bought back within the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018 (including 8,313,093 shares purchased in the first and second tranche) amounts to 9,266,111
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, March 25, 2020

adidas AG
The Executive Board


25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1007279  25.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
