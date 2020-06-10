adidas : Did You Forget Things During Lockdown? So Did People With Superior Memories

By Julie Steinberg

Ask Markie Pasternak what she was doing on June 30, 2007 and she'll quickly reminisce in detail: She rode her bike to Ice House Coffee & Creamery in De Pere, Wis., and over a mango smoothie, revealed to her cousin a crush on a boy from church. It was a Saturday. She was wearing a blue T-shirt from her figure-skating team and Adidas AG shorts.

Ask her what she was up to during quarantine last week, and her mind goes blank.

This is unusual for Ms. Pasternak. Now 26, she is part of a small coterie of people with an ability researchers have dubbed Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory. HSAM individuals typically remember nearly everything that has happened to them from a certain age, including the corresponding dates and days of the week.

The pandemic upended all that. Researchers say repetitive schedules dim the ability for all of us to dredge up the recent past -- and even those with some of the most powerful memories on Earth aren't immune.

Stay-at-home routines make it hard to affix things in time (place isn't so much an issue). Nearly everyone, it seems -- superior autobiographical memory or not -- has lamented forgetting things during lockdown.

The University of California, Irvine is soon launching a study to understand how the social isolation of the pandemic lockdown has affected memory, mood and emotions, said Dr. Michael Yassa, director of the Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory. The test will be offered to a range of subjects, not just those with HSAM.

People need so-called cues to form and retrieve their memories, said Dr. Yassa. New interactions and varied locations help because monotony makes it more difficult for our brains to anchor experiences to particular dates.

For people with highly superior memories, forgetting details is an unnatural, and bothersome, anomaly. Dr. Yassa said they are more likely to dwell on their past without new memories to focus on.

Dr. Yassa's predecessor published a paper on Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory in 2006, after a woman contacted him describing her ability. UC Irvine has identified about 70 people in the U.S. with HSAM. Some 32 cases have been identified in Italy, said Prof. Patrizia Campolongo of Sapienza University of Rome, which also studies the phenomenon.

Despite their seeming superpowers, some HSAM individuals appeared just as confounded by quarantine as the rest of us.

Nicole Donohue, a teacher in Morris Township, N.J., identified as having HSAM, is able to rapidly tick off everything she did on March 6, from teaching U.S. westward expansion to debating whether to cancel her spring break plans. That morning she had a flaky croissant from a Trader Joe's supermarket.

Asked about her activities on April 6, she thinks for a moment and says it was a Monday. Then she pauses. "Actually, I cannot remember too many specific details about it."

Sometimes she wonders what day of the week it is. This is unfamiliar territory because Ms. Donohue, 30, says she remembers every day of her life since age 8, including, for example, Continental Airlines Flight 3151 on Aug. 16, 2010 she took to Knoxville, Tenn. On that flight, she had a Sprite and bonded with the two children sitting near her over wanting to go swimming when they landed, she said.

"I thought the saying 'I can't remember what I did yesterday' was just an expression. I didn't realize people couldn't actually do that," she said.

One surprise she found in lockdown: Not having access to her recent cache of memories has been a bit of a reprieve. Usually, she must contend with a steady stream of snippets, good and bad, that can't be turned off.

"I always second-guess everything I've said and done," Ms. Donohue said, because she can envision the past so vividly. Now, "I won't necessarily relive April 6."

Dr. Yassa estimates between hundreds and thousands of people world-wide have HSAM and don't know it.

To qualify for having HSAM at UC Irvine, individuals take memory tests with questions such as, "Describe in detail your memory of everything that happened exactly one year ago today" and "When were the Oscars held in 1995?" They might also be asked to provide a verifiable event within a month of a certain date and the memories associated with it.

Some have other talents alongside HSAM. For example, Joey DeGrandis, 35, can identify the day a date from 400 years ago falls on, though 150 years ago is his sweet spot. It took him less than five seconds in an interview to correctly link June 12, 1878 to its corresponding day (Wednesday).

Some HSAM people are social-distancing with memories intact. Jessica Derrick, an 11-year-old in Las Vegas, said she can picture recent events using an image of a calendar in her mind. She says her recollection has faltered briefly twice in her life, both times triggered by someone vomiting nearby. "My brain was so upset," she said.

Another HSAM individual, "Taxi" actress Marilu Henner, 68, says she remembers everything from her Los Angeles quarantine and that "things get recorded quickly" in her mind.

Time hasn't rewritten every line for HSAM individuals. They can still excavate deep-seated memories with ease.

Ms. Pasternak, who works in student affairs at Auburn University, says she has been poring over older memories more intensely since her timeline slipped away after March 17. Recently, it has snapped back, she said, due to the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Ms. Pasternak says before the protests, she relied on the television program "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" to help keep track of dates. But the show has aired several segments on the coronavirus, so she can no longer count on it to jog what she might have done that week.

"What did I do on May 3? John Oliver talked about coronavirus -- again."

Write to Julie Steinberg at julie.steinberg@wsj.com