Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adidas AG    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

adidas : Puma forecasts unpredictable 2020 after drop in quarterly sales and profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna

German sportswear brand Puma on Wednesday said that uncertainty around the coronavirus made forecasts for the full-year impossible after the pandemic hit second quarter sales and profitability.

"The uncertainty surrounding the virus and the fact that the number of infected people globally is still increasing makes it impossible to determine an accurate financial outlook for the full year," said Chief Executive Bjoern Gulden.

Second-quarter sales fell a currency-adjusted 30.7% to 831 million euros (754.34 million pounds) and earnings before interest and taxes slumped to a loss of 114.8 million euros from a 80.3 million euros a year earlier in what Gulden called "the most difficult quarter I have ever experienced."

Sales lagged an average analyst forecast for 815 million euros and the EBIT loss was steeper than the analyst forecast of minus 113 million.

Coronavirus lockdowns meant that 85% of global sports and fashion retail businesses were closed in the second quarter, Gulden said.

The company focused on ensuring financing and liquidity to survive the crisis and banked on more e-commerce although that was not sufficient to compensate for losses elsewhere.

In May, it secured a revolving credit facility of 900 million euros, including 625 million from state-owned German bank KfW.

The second quarter started with a 55% decline in sales in April and those in May were down 38%.

By the end of June, there was a relative improvement, with sales only down 6% and with 85% of Puma's owned and operated stores open again, Gulden said.

The sporting goods industry is benefiting from more people having taken up exercising.

Markets may recover by the end of the year 2020, and 2021 could show growth again but the risk of a second wave of infections remained very high, he said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 2.01% 243.7 Delayed Quote.-17.56%
PUMA SE 3.32% 69.38 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ADIDAS AG
04:01aADIDAS : Puma forecasts unpredictable 2020 after drop in quarterly sales and pro..
RE
07/25Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza
RE
07/24ADIDAS : Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza
RE
07/24ADIDAS : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
07/23ADIDAS : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/20More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/20ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/20ADIDAS : Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
07/19Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott - WSJ
RE
07/15ADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 833 M 23 259 M 23 259 M
Net income 2020 569 M 667 M 667 M
Net Debt 2020 289 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,6x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 46 589 M 54 599 M 54 635 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 53 218
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 243,57 €
Last Close Price 238,90 €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Igor Landau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-17.56%54 599
NIKE, INC.-4.97%151 637
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED5.66%25 001
PUMA SE-2.21%11 837
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION24.73%5 911
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-31.86%4 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group