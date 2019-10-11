Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adient plc    ADNT   IE00BD845X29

ADIENT PLC

(ADNT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/11 04:02:05 pm
23.01 USD   +10.68%
04:46pADIENT : Filings 3
PU
10/04ADIENT : to discuss Q4 fiscal 2019 financial results on Nov. 7, 2019
PR
10/03ADIENT : Filings 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adient : Filings 3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Smith Gregory Scott

10/5/2019

Adient plc [ADNT]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

833 E. MICHIGAN ST., SUITE

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

1100

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

VP & Chief Accounting Officer /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53202

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Ordinary Shares

2498.4397 (1)

D

Ordinary Shares

610.8876 (2)

I

401(k) Savings Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes restricted stock units that, subject to certain acceleration and forfeiture provisions, vest in three equal installments on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. Restricted stock units accrue dividend equivalent units and convert into ordinary shares upon vesting.
  2. Shares represented by Company stock fund units under the Company Savings Plan based on information furnished by the Plan Administrator as of 10/09/2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Smith Gregory Scott

833 E. MICHIGAN ST.VP & Chief Accounting Officer

SUITE 1100

MILWAUKEE, WI 53202

Signatures

/s/ David P. Knaff, attorney-in-fact for Gregory S. Smith

10/11/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Cathleen A. Ebacher, David P. Knaff and Dyana L. Papenfus, signing singly, and with full power of substitution, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Adient plc ("Adient"),Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder (the "Exchange Act"), Form 144 in accordance with Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Rule 144") and any other forms or reports, including, but not limited to, a Form ID, that the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of Adient;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5, Form 144 or other form or report, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto and timely file such form or report with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is Adient assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with

Section 16 of the Exchange Act or Rule 144. The undersigned agrees to defend and hold harmless each attorney-in-fact (and such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes) from and against any and all loss, damage or liability that such attorney-in-fact may sustain as a result of any action taken in good faith hereunder.

This Power of Attorney revokes any previous Power of Attorney filed with Adient for the purposes set forth herein and shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by Adient, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to each of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 2nd day of October, 2019.

/s/ Greg S. Smith

Disclaimer

Adient plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 20:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIENT PLC
04:46pADIENT : Filings 3
PU
10/04ADIENT : to discuss Q4 fiscal 2019 financial results on Nov. 7, 2019
PR
10/03ADIENT : Filings 4
PU
08/06ADIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ADIENT PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/06ADIENT : reports third quarter 2019 financial results
PR
07/30ADIENT : to present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
PR
07/29Leoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division - sources
RE
07/01ADIENT : to discuss Q3 fiscal 2019 financial results on August 6, 2019
PR
05/31Trump's Mexican tariffs threaten to disrupt auto sector
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 608 M
EBIT 2019 469 M
Net income 2019 -381 M
Debt 2019 2 906 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,65x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 946 M
Chart ADIENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Adient plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 24,38  $
Last Close Price 20,79  $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas G. DelGrosso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Arthur Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey M. Stafeil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheryl Haislet Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John M. Barth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIENT PLC38.05%1 946
GENTEX CORPORATION28.45%6 614
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.63.89%3 021
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)12.46%1 910
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.8.80%1 644
NINGBO JIFENG AUTO PARTS CO., LTD.12.42%773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group