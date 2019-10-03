Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adient plc    ADNT   IE00BD845X29

ADIENT PLC

(ADNT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/03 04:00:14 pm
21.11 USD   +0.09%
06:37pADIENT : Filings 4
PU
08/06ADIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ADIENT : reports third quarter 2019 financial results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adient : Filings 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G

Adient plc [ ADNT ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

49200 HALYARD DRIVE

10/1/2019

President and CEO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

PLYMOUTH, MI 48170

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Ordinary Shares

10/1/2019

F

5487 (1)

D

$22.23

52645.915

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Withholding of shares to cover taxes due in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G

49200 HALYARD DRIVE

X

President and CEO

PLYMOUTH, MI 48170

Signatures

/s/ David P. Knaff, attorney-in-fact for Douglas G. DelGrosso

10/3/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Adient plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 22:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIENT PLC
06:37pADIENT : Filings 4
PU
08/06ADIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ADIENT PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/06ADIENT : reports third quarter 2019 financial results
PR
07/30ADIENT : to present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
PR
07/29Leoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division - sources
RE
07/01ADIENT : to discuss Q3 fiscal 2019 financial results on August 6, 2019
PR
05/31Trump's Mexican tariffs threaten to disrupt auto sector
RE
05/07ADIENT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07ADIENT PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 621 M
EBIT 2019 470 M
Net income 2019 -377 M
Debt 2019 2 902 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,75x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 1 974 M
Chart ADIENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Adient plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 25,67  $
Last Close Price 21,09  $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas G. DelGrosso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Arthur Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey M. Stafeil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheryl Haislet Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John M. Barth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIENT PLC40.04%2 150
GENTEX CORPORATION32.90%7 015
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.62.42%2 981
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)13.94%1 958
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.15.96%1 745
NINGBO JIFENG AUTO PARTS CO., LTD.10.20%754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group