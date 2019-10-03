Adient : Filings 4
10/03/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G
Adient plc [ ADNT ]
__
X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
__
X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
49200 HALYARD DRIVE
10/1/2019
President and CEO
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
PLYMOUTH, MI 48170
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Ordinary Shares
10/1/2019
F
5487
(1)
D
$22.23
52645.915
D
Explanation of Responses:
Withholding of shares to cover taxes due in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficer
Other
DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G
49200 HALYARD DRIVE
X
President and CEO
PLYMOUTH, MI 48170
Signatures
/s/ David P. Knaff, attorney-in-fact for Douglas G. DelGrosso
10/3/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
