Adient : Filings 8-K

11/20/2019 | 04:41pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): November 20, 2019

ADIENT PLC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ireland

001-37757

98-1328821

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

File Number)

Identification Number)

25-28 North Wall Quay, IFSC

Dublin 1, Ireland

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 734-254-5000

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrants under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of class

Trading

Name of exchange

symbol(s)

on which registered

Ordinary Shares, par value $0.001

ADNT

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Representatives of Adient plc will present at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference in New York on November 21, 2019. A copy of the presentation materials that will be used during these meetings is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit

Exhibit Description

No.

99.1 Adient plc Investor Presentation dated November 2019.

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (the Cover Page Interactive Data File is embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ADIENT PLC

Date: November 20, 2019

By:

/s/ Cathleen A. Ebacher

Name:

Cathleen A. Ebacher

Title:

Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Disclaimer

Adient plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:40:03 UTC
