Adient : Filings 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): November 20, 2019
ADIENT PLC
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Ireland
001-37757
98-1328821
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of Incorporation)
File Number)
Identification Number)
25-28 North Wall Quay, IFSC
Dublin 1, Ireland
(Address of principal executive offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 734-254-5000
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrants under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of class
Name of exchange
Ordinary Shares, par value $0.001
ADNT
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
Representatives of Adient plc will present at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference in New York on November 21, 2019. A copy of the presentation materials that will be used during these meetings is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibits.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Exhibit Description
No.
99.1 Adient plc Investor Presentation dated November 2019.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (the Cover Page Interactive Data File is embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ADIENT PLC
Date: November 20, 2019
By:
/s/ Cathleen A. Ebacher
Name:
Cathleen A. Ebacher
Title:
Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Disclaimer
Adient plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:40:03 UTC