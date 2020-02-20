Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adient plc    ADNT   IE00BD845X29

ADIENT PLC

(ADNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/20 10:12:34 am
27.99 USD   +0.94%
10:06aADIENT : Filings SC 13G/A
PU
02/19ADIENT : to present at the 2020 Wolfe Research Autos Conference
PR
02/13ADIENT : Filings SC 13G/A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adient : Filings SC 13G/A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:06am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No.5)*

Adient PLC

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities)

G0084W101

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule

is filed:

[X] Rule 13d-1(b)

[_] Rule 13d-1(c)

[_] Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any

subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

-----------------------

13G

CUSIP No. G0084W101

-----------------------

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Name of Reporting Person

I.R.S. Identification No. of above Person

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P.

85-0360310

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group

(a) [_]

(b) [X]

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. SEC Use Only

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

Colorado Limited Partnership

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5.

Sole Voting Power

Number of

4,473,232 shares

Shares

----------------------------------------------------------6.Shared or No Voting Power

Beneficially

0 shares (Shared)

Owned by

88,513 shares (No Vote)

Each

----------------------------------------------------------

7.

Sole Dispositive Power

Reporting

4,561,745 shares

Person ----------------------------------------------------------

8. Shared Dispositive Power

With:

0 shares

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 4,561,745 shares

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares

n/a[_]

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9) 4.9%

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12. Type of Reporting Person

IA

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Item 1(a). Name of Issuer:

Adient PLC

Item 1(b). Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

25-28 North Wall Quay

Dublin L2 1, Ireland

Item 2(a) and (b). Names and Principal Business Addresses of Persons Filing:

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P.

2949 East Elvira Road, Suite 101

Tucson, Arizona 85756

Item 2(c). Citizenship:

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. - Colorado Limited Partnership

Item 2(d). Title of Class of Securities:

Common Stock

Item 2(e). CUSIP Number:

G0084W101

Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to Rules 13d-1(b) or

13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a :

  1. Investment Adviser registered under Section 203 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. This statement is being filed by Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. as a registered investment adviser.
    All of the securities covered by this report are owned legally by Davis Selected Advisers investment advisory clients and none are owned directly or indirectly by Davis Selected Advisers.
    As permitted by Rule 13d-4, the filing of this statement shall
    not be construed as an admission that Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. is the beneficial owner of any of the securities covered by this statement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Item 4. Ownership.

(a). Amount beneficially owned:

See the response(s) to Item 9 on the attached cover page(s).

(b). Percent of Class:

See the response(s) to Item 11 on the attached cover page(s).

(c). Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i). Sole power to vote or to direct the vote:

See the response(s) to Item 5 on the attached cover page(s).

(ii).Shared or no power to vote or to direct the vote:

See the response(s) to Item 6 on the attached cover page(s).

(iii). Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:

See the response(s) to Item 7 on the attached cover page(s).

(iv). Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:

See the response(s) to Item 8 on the attached cover page(s).

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class:

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities,

check the following: X

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

Not Applicable

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.

Not Applicable

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

Not Applicable

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not Applicable

Item 10. Certification.

  1. By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection withor as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P.

BY

/s/ Randi Jean Roessler

PRINT

Randi Jean Roessler

Vice President

DATE

February 19, 2020

Disclaimer

Adient plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 15:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADIENT PLC
10:06aADIENT : Filings SC 13G/A
PU
02/19ADIENT : to present at the 2020 Wolfe Research Autos Conference
PR
02/13ADIENT : Filings SC 13G/A
PU
02/11ADIENT : Filings SC 13G
PU
02/07ADIENT : Filings 10-Q
PU
02/04ADIENT : honored as one of America's top corporations for women's business enter..
PU
02/04ADIENT : honored as one of America's top corporations for women's business enter..
PR
01/31ADIENT : Sustainability report
PU
01/31ADIENT : Filings 8-K
PU
01/31ADIENT PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 705 M
EBIT 2020 589 M
Net income 2020 194 M
Debt 2020 2 519 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 271x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 2 601 M
Chart ADIENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Adient plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,58  $
Last Close Price 27,73  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas G. DelGrosso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Arthur Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey M. Stafeil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John M. Barth Independent Director
Julie L. Bushman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIENT PLC30.49%2 601
GENTEX CORPORATION7.04%7 847
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.27%3 758
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.38.44%3 638
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)10.09%2 505
SEIREN CO.,LTD.1.35%786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group