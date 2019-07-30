Log in
ADIENT PLC

(ADNT)
Adient : to present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

07/30/2019 | 10:16am EDT

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Adient's president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, are scheduled to present at 8:10 a.m., Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).

(PRNewsfoto/Adient)

About Adient:
Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 84,000 employees operating 214 manufacturing/assembly plants in 32 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year.

ADNT-FN

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adient-to-present-at-the-2019-jp-morgan-auto-conference-300893162.html

SOURCE Adient


© PRNewswire 2019
