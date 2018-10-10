Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adient PLC    ADNT   IE00BD845X29

ADIENT PLC (ADNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adient plc - ADNT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:12am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adient plc ("Adient" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADNT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Adient and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 17, 2018, during an investor conference, Adient disclosed that its "near-term results are being significantly impacted by" the Company's capital-intensive metals business (the "SS&M business").  On this news, Adient's stock price fell $8.03 per share, or 9.8%, to close at $74.15 per share on January 18, 2018. 

On January 29, 2018, during an earnings call, Adient announced disappointing financial results for Adient's first fiscal quarter of 2018, again citing issues with the Company's SS&M business.  On this news, Adient's stock price fell $5.53 per share, or 7.6%, to close at $66.77 per share on January 29, 2018. 

On May 3, 2018, Adient announced that the Company had recorded a $299 million impairment charge related to its SS&M business and admitted that certain previously announced operational goals were "no longer going to be achievable".  On this news, Adient's stock price fell $6.14 per share, or roughly 10%, to close at $55.84 per share on May 3, 2018. 

Then, on June 11, 2018, Adient announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Bruce McDonald, and sharply lowered the Company's earnings guidance.  On this news, Adient's stock price fell $8.88 per share, or 15.6%, to close at $48.10 per share on June 11, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-adient-plc---adnt-300728209.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIENT PLC
12:12aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adient plc -..
PR
10/09ADIENT : to discuss Q4 fiscal 2018 financial results on November 9, 2018
PR
10/09IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/09SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
10/08ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Adient PLC (ADNT) Misled Shareholders According to a Recent..
BU
10/08IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
10/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIR : December 3, 2018
PR
10/05ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Adient plc
BU
09/15ADIENT : Names Douglas G. DelGrosso President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
09/13ADIENT PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09Europe clears Boeing-Adient seat venture 
10/08OAKMARK SELECT FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/25BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
09/13ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (09/13/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.