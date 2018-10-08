Robbins Arroyo LLP: Adient PLC (ADNT) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

Log in
10/08/2018 | 09:35pm CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) have filed a complaint against the company's officers and directors for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018. Adient designs and manufactures automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major original equipment manufacturers.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/adient-plc/

Adient Misled Investors Regarding Its Business Prospects

Adient was formed when Johnson Controls International plc completed its spinoff of its automotive seating and interiors business. According to the complaint, nearly half of Adient's annual revenues are derived from the sale of metal components used in seat frames produced by its seat structures and mechanisms group ("SS&M"). Since its inception, Adient has touted the efficiency of its SS&M business and asserted it was "solidly on track" to deliver 200 basis point margin expansion by 2020. However, beginning in January 2018, Adient began revealing issues with the SS&M business. First, it disclosed that "near-term results are being significantly impacted by SS&M." In May, Adient recorded a $299 million impairment charge related to the SS&M business and admitted "the 200 basis points of margin expansion … is no longer going to be achievable." On June 11, 2018, Adient announced the sudden and immediate resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and slashed its earnings guidance. Each revelation resulted in a decline of Adient stock, which now trades at an all-time low.

Adient Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 477 M
EBIT 2018 810 M
Net income 2018 537 M
Debt 2018 2 971 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 3 184 M
Chart ADIENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Adient PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas G. DelGrosso President & Chief Executive Officer
Frederick Arthur Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey M. Stafeil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheryl Haislet Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Julie L. Bushman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIENT PLC-56.67%3 320
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%52 988
