Robbins Arroyo LLP: Adient PLC (ADNT) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

filed a complaint against the company's officers and directors for
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from October 31, 2016
and June 11, 2018. Adient designs and manufactures automotive seating
for all vehicle classes and all major original equipment manufacturers.
Adient Misled Investors Regarding Its Business Prospects
Adient was formed when Johnson Controls International plc completed its
spinoff of its automotive seating and interiors business. According to
the complaint, nearly half of Adient's annual revenues are derived from
the sale of metal components used in seat frames produced by its seat
structures and mechanisms group ("SS&M"). Since its inception, Adient
has touted the efficiency of its SS&M business and asserted it was
"solidly on track" to deliver 200 basis point margin expansion by 2020.
However, beginning in January 2018, Adient began revealing issues with
the SS&M business. First, it disclosed that "near-term results are being
significantly impacted by SS&M." In May, Adient recorded a $299 million
impairment charge related to the SS&M business and admitted "the 200
basis points of margin expansion … is no longer going to be achievable."
On June 11, 2018, Adient announced the sudden and immediate resignation
of its Chief Executive Officer and slashed its earnings guidance. Each
revelation resulted in a decline of Adient stock, which now trades at an
all-time low.
Adient Shareholders Have Legal Options
