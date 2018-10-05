Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adient PLC    ADNT   IE00BD845X29

ADIENT PLC (ADNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Adient plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:31am CEST

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/adient/) today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of purchasers of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) securities during the period between October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Barreto v. Adient plc, et al., No. 18-cv-09116.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Adient securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel H. Rudman or David A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/adient/.

The complaint charges Adient and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Adient designs, engineers, and manufactures automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major original equipment manufacturers and is one of the largest global automotive seating suppliers in the world.

The complaint alleges that from the date of its formation, Adient and certain of its senior executives highlighted improvements in the efficiency of the Company’s capital-intensive metals business (a/k/a the SS&M business) as a key driver of its success. For example, defendants repeatedly emphasized to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was dependent in large part on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business. This statement and others were materially false and misleading, omitted information reasonable investors would consider important, and/or lacked a reasonable basis because, unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. As a result of defendants’ false statements and/or omissions, Adient securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, with its share price reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

On January 17, 2018, defendants disclosed that Adient’s “near-term results [were] being significantly impacted by SS&M.” Adient’s share price fell nearly 10% on this news. On January 29, 2018, defendants announced disappointing financial results for Adient’s first quarter of 2018. Defendants blamed the results on problems in the SS&M business, but stated that they were still committed to “deliver 200 basis points of consolidated adjusted EBIT margin improvement by the end of 2020” and were “examining the composition of these 200 basis points . . . . [I]f SS&M . . . is incapable of delivering the 100 to 200 basis points of improvement by 2020, we’ll look to execute other parts of – other things within the rest of our organization to offset the shortfall.” This news drove the price of Adient shares down $5.53 per share, or about 7.6%, to close at $66.77 per share. On May 3, 2018, defendants announced a $279 million net impairment charge related to the SS&M business and admitted that “the 200 basis points of margin expansion . . . is no longer going to be achievable.” On this news, Adient shares fell approximately 10%, to close at $55.84 per share.

Then, on June 11, 2018, Adient announced (without explanation) the sudden and immediate resignation of its CEO and slashed its earnings guidance. On this news, the price of Adient shares fell another $8.88 per share to close at $48.10 per share – a one-day decline of nearly 16% and a decline of 44% from the shares’ Class Period high.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Adient securities during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw
https://plus.google.com/+Rgrdlaw/posts


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADIENT PLC
02:31aROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Adient plc
BU
09/15ADIENT : Names Douglas G. DelGrosso President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
09/13ADIENT PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13ADIENT : Names Douglas G. DelGrosso President and Chief Executive Officer
PR
07/26ADIENT PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26ADIENT PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/26ADIENT : reports third quarter 2018 financial results
PR
07/23ADIENT PLC : quaterly earnings release
07/16ADIENT PLC : Ex-Dividend Alert: Adient Has a Dividend Yield of 2.22%; Will Trade..
AC
07/10ADIENT PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/25BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
09/13ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (09/13/2018) 
09/13BAML calls a bottom on Adient 
09/13Adient names Douglas G. Delgrosso President and CEO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 487 M
EBIT 2018 813 M
Net income 2018 537 M
Debt 2018 2 971 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 3 444 M
Chart ADIENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Adient PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Arthur Henderson Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Barth Chairman
Jeffrey M. Stafeil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheryl Haislet Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Julie L. Bushman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIENT PLC-54.82%3 444
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.04%198 763
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%87 494
DAIMLER-20.90%68 751
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.36%58 761
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.75%52 889
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.