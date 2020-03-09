Log in
ADINOTEC AG

(LEH)
03/09 03:09:52 am
1.33 EUR   -0.75%
01:30pPCP PUBLICCAPITALPARTNERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/02ADINOTEC AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 31 new shares @ 1 EUR for 1 existing share
FA
PCP PublicCapitalPartners AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/09/2020 | 01:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2020 / 18:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Susan
Last name(s): Hoffmeister-Becker
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PCP PublicCapitalPartners AG

b) LEI
8945004P7OSYLT6FLD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA406

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 20026.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 20026.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PCP PublicCapitalPartners AG
Hohenzollernstraße 89
80796 München
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57385  09.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Badura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siddharath Lugani Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Florian Haslinger Member-Supervisory Board
Susan Hoffmeister Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADINOTEC AG54.00%4
ECOLAB INC.0.74%56 022
GIVAUDAN-0.10%29 838
SIKA AG-7.29%25 546
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-12.57%13 914
SYMRISE AG-5.22%13 633
