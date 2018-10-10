Empower Clinics : to Launch CBD Medical Cannabis Products under “Sollievo” Brand throughout North America

Empower Clinics Inc. (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: EPW) (FRA: 8EC), a leading owner
and operator of medical cannabis and wellness clinics in the US, today
announced a comprehensive agreement with Titration Technologies, LLC, an
innovator in cannabis product development, to manufacture, package, and
fulfill Empower’s “Sollievo” CBD medical cannabis products throughout
North America.
Empower Clinics "Sollievo" CBD Medical Cannabis Products (Photo: Business Wire)
Empower’s “Sollievo” (Italian for “relief”) products specifically target
the most common qualifying medical conditions, involving pain, sleep,
stress, and digestion. The products, available as tinctures or topical
creams, are non-THC CBD, meaning that they are non-psychotropic: they do
not directly affect mood, perception, or consciousness.
As part of the agreement, Titration will produce Empower-formulated CBD
medical cannabis products, which Empower will sell under its “Sollievo”
product brand on Empower’s Website, at Empower clinics, as well as
select third-party wellness clinics throughout the US and Canada. The
products will be available at www.empowerclinics.com
in the coming weeks.
“This agreement enables patients in all 50 states and Canada to access
Empower’s CBD products, which is an important milestone as we continue
to expand our business and service areas,” said Craig Snyder, Empower
CEO. “As we grow our footprint of medical cannabis and wellness clinics,
product sales are an important market channel and revenue stream for us.
We are excited to be working with a proven leader like Titration and
their team of respected plant scientists.”
Under the agreement, Titration will provide product manufacturing,
packaging, warehousing, and fulfillment for Empower.
“Empower has been rapidly building its business and we are looking
forward to working with them in providing a superior line of CBD
products,” said Jason Sonchik, Titration Director of Quality Control.
ABOUT EMPOWER
Empower is a leading owner and operator of medical cannabis and wellness
clinics, as well as a developer of medical products in the US, focused
on enabling individuals to improve and protect their health. The company
provides treatment solutions through its physician-staffed clinics that
are focused on education, data, and efficacy. Empower is a recognized
leader and the first choice for patients seeking quality experience and
improved health.
For further information about Empower please see the Company’s website
at empowerclinics.com.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute
forward-looking information or statements (collectively,
“forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the
expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”,
“intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they
relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements
are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding
future results or events and are therefore based on current expectations
and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this
release.
