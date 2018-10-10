Empower Clinics : to Launch CBD Medical Cannabis Products under “Sollievo” Brand throughout North America

Log in
10/10/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Empower Clinics Inc. (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: EPW) (FRA: 8EC), a leading owner and operator of medical cannabis and wellness clinics in the US, today announced a comprehensive agreement with Titration Technologies, LLC, an innovator in cannabis product development, to manufacture, package, and fulfill Empower’s “Sollievo” CBD medical cannabis products throughout North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005060/en/

Empower Clinics "Sollievo" CBD Medical Cannabis Products (Photo: Business Wire)

Empower’s “Sollievo” (Italian for “relief”) products specifically target the most common qualifying medical conditions, involving pain, sleep, stress, and digestion. The products, available as tinctures or topical creams, are non-THC CBD, meaning that they are non-psychotropic: they do not directly affect mood, perception, or consciousness.

As part of the agreement, Titration will produce Empower-formulated CBD medical cannabis products, which Empower will sell under its “Sollievo” product brand on Empower’s Website, at Empower clinics, as well as select third-party wellness clinics throughout the US and Canada. The products will be available at www.empowerclinics.com in the coming weeks.

“This agreement enables patients in all 50 states and Canada to access Empower’s CBD products, which is an important milestone as we continue to expand our business and service areas,” said Craig Snyder, Empower CEO. “As we grow our footprint of medical cannabis and wellness clinics, product sales are an important market channel and revenue stream for us. We are excited to be working with a proven leader like Titration and their team of respected plant scientists.”

Under the agreement, Titration will provide product manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and fulfillment for Empower.

“Empower has been rapidly building its business and we are looking forward to working with them in providing a superior line of CBD products,” said Jason Sonchik, Titration Director of Quality Control.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a leading owner and operator of medical cannabis and wellness clinics, as well as a developer of medical products in the US, focused on enabling individuals to improve and protect their health. The company provides treatment solutions through its physician-staffed clinics that are focused on education, data, and efficacy. Empower is a recognized leader and the first choice for patients seeking quality experience and improved health.

For further information about Empower please see the Company’s website at empowerclinics.com.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events and are therefore based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Frankfurt Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


