Adler Modemärkte AG: Adler Modemärkte Sets Technical Standard In Textiles Retail



26.09.2019 / 07:30

"TORY" Service Robot Rolled Out In 40 Additional Stores

Adler Modemärkte Sets Technical Standard In Textiles Retail

High-Efficiency Merchandise Management - ROI After Just 1.5 Years

Haibach, 26 September 2019. Adler Modemärkte AG is pleased to announce that it has successfully implemented its plans, communicated in March 2019, to fully roll out the "TORY" service robot. In the period from April 2019 to August 2019, the automated inventory-keeping robot was rolled out at 40 additional Adler stores, meaning that there are now a total of 45 robots in service. "TORY" continually tracks the complete inventory of all RFID-tagged products in order to ensure that stores are fully stocked. Following the comprehensive introduction of RFID technology throughout the Group in early 2014, the Company has now laid the technological foundations for using TORY. The current roll-out sets the bar for the textiles retail sector in the age of digitalisation. ADLER takes pride that it developed and refined this innovative solution using its own resources. "The roll-out of 'TORY' at our store was quick and easy", said Patrik Fuldner, ADLER General Manager in Alzey. "We wouldn't want to do without 'TORY' now."

The new service robots have so far been working in ADLER stores for more than 1,800 days. They have covered more than 3,100 kilometres and scanned more than 80 million electronic product codes (EPCs). This number was reached because the robots are constantly scanning at very brief intervals. Scanning accuracy has increased significantly thanks to a more powerful antenna than was originally used by the first test robots, and is currently extremely high at around 99 percent compared to the industry average. Any scanning and reading errors are continually corrected in extremely short times.

"The two greatest advantages offered by 'TORY' are that it frees up ADLER store employees to assist customers and it improves merchandise availability", said Carmine Petraglia, CCO of Adler Modemärkte AG. "The increased transparency in the flow of merchandise will render it easier to predict customer needs, which can be given greater weighting in allocation in the future", added Patrick Schiller, Head of IT.

After the stores close, "TORY" begins its inventory by moving on its own through the sales area, scanning RFID tags as it goes. In this way, it records the number and exact location of the products, making it possible to identify shortages and misplacements each day and trigger replenishment orders rapidly. Once the inventory has been performed, "TORY" returns to its charging dock.

Return on investment after just 1.5 years

ADLER expects the average useful life for the robot to be five to seven years. The costs for introducing the robots will be offset by the significant reduction in the manual RFID inventory-keeping effort and the additional revenue generated on the back of the time saved. "TORY" will also perform inventory-keeping activities, meaning that no external service providers will be required to conduct a physical periodic inventory. The return on investment (ROI) will thus already be achieved after 1.5 years.

