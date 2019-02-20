Log in
ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG

(ADD)
News 
Adler Modemärkte AG: Forecast Achieved Despite Persistently Difficult Environment

02/20/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Adler Modemärkte AG: Forecast Achieved Despite Persistently Difficult Environment

20.02.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
from Adler Modemärkte AG


2018: EBITDA of EUR20.7 million - Revenue at EUR507.1 million:

Forecast Achieved Despite Persistently Difficult Environment
Store Closures to Sustainably Increase Profitability Beginning in 2019

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 20 February 2019: Adler Modemärkte AG has succeeded in meeting its forecast figures, which had been adjusted in November 2018, despite the persistently weak conditions on the German retail textiles market. The Group's reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached EUR20.7 million after the preliminary, non-audited figures were reported (2017: EUR32.0 million). From a purely operating standpoint, i.e., adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA rose slightly from EUR25.4 million to EUR26.1 million. This means that the previous year's EBITDA had been influenced by non-recurring income amounting to EUR6.6 million, primarily in relation to the sale of real estate in Austria. By contrast, one-off expenses in connection with the Group's strategic realignment were incurred in the year under review, for instance due to staff cuts.

Consolidated Group-revenue also amounted to EUR507.1 million as forecasted, although this was 3.6% below the prior-year figure of EUR525.8 million. With cash and cash equivalents amounting to EUR54.9 million as at the reporting date (31 December 2017: EUR63.3 million), ADLER once again had a very sound financial foundation, enabling it to finance ongoing and planned initiatives to boost future growth and sustainably increase profitability on its own.

Optimisation of Store Network to Increase Profitability
ADLER remains resolute in its implementation of the necessary steps to sustainably increase the Group's profitability. In this context, the company analysed its entire store network once again in detail and will implement optimization measures in the coming years, in particular at fashion stores, which contributed negatively to earnings. This is expected to have a positive impact on the Group's earnings near-term. In addition, ADLER will continue to selectively pursue growth opportunities and open up new fashion markets at attractive locations.

In addition, ADLER will continue to implement the successfully established conservative accounting and financing strategy going forward. Accordingly, the focus will remain on generating sustained positive free cash flows and reporting soundly positive net liquidity.

ADLER will publish its audited annual financial statements and annual report for 2018 on 14 March 2019.

About Adler Modemärkte AG:
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2018, according to preliminary figures, the Group earned EUR507.1 million in revenue and generated EUR20.7 million in EBITDA (adjusted: approximately EUR26.1 million). As at 31 December 2018, ADLER has 3,786 employees and currently operates 178 stores, 150 of which are located in Germany, 23 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 45 and over.
For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com

Contact:

Adler Modemärkte AG
Investor Relations
Jasmin Dentz
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
Email: investorrelations@adler.de

20.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

777659  20.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
