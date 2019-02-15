Log in
ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG

(ADD)
Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
02/15/2019 | 09:45am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Modemärkte AG
Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.02.2019 / 15:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adler Modemärkte AG
Street: Industriestraße Ost 1-7
Postal code: 63808
City: Haibach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900US7E2EM894FT55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wolfgang Stolz
Date of birth: 26 March 1963

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Feb 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.12 % 0.00 % 5.12 % 18510000
Previous notification 3.48 % 0.00 % 3.48 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8MU2 0 947413 0.00 % 5.12 %
Total 947413 5.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wolfgang Stolz % % %
WGS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Prime Capital AG % % %
Prime Capital (GP) S.a.r.l. % % %
Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS 3.54 % % %
 
Wolfgang Stolz % % %
WGS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Prime Capital AG % % %
Prime AIFM Lux S.A. 5.12 % % 5.12 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Feb 2019


15.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776695  15.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 513 M
EBIT 2018 4,82 M
Net income 2018 -0,72 M
Finance 2018 7,05 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capitalization 65,9 M
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,37 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Director-Finance, Controlling, Audits & Legal
Majed Abu-Zarur Member-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG11.95%74
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.05%87 322
KERING16.62%66 742
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-8.74%47 441
ROSS STORES13.75%34 572
BURBERRY GROUP12.71%10 306
