Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
02/15/2019 | 09:45am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Modemärkte AG
15.02.2019 / 15:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Adler Modemärkte AG
Street:
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
Postal code:
63808
City:
Haibach Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900US7E2EM894FT55
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wolfgang Stolz Date of birth: 26 March 1963
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Feb 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
5.12 %
0.00 %
5.12 %
18510000
Previous notification
3.48 %
0.00 %
3.48 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8MU2
0
947413
0.00 %
5.12 %
Total
947413
5.12 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wolfgang Stolz
%
%
%
WGS Verwaltungs GmbH
%
%
%
Prime Capital AG
%
%
%
Prime Capital (GP) S.a.r.l.
%
%
%
Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS
3.54 %
%
%
Wolfgang Stolz
%
%
%
WGS Verwaltungs GmbH
%
%
%
Prime Capital AG
%
%
%
Prime AIFM Lux S.A.
5.12 %
%
5.12 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
14 Feb 2019
