Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Modemaerkte AG    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Modemärkte AG
Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2019 / 18:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adler Modemärkte AG
Street: Industriestraße Ost 1-7
Postal code: 63808
City: Haibach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900US7E2EM894FT55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Prime Capital Access S.A., SICAV-FIS
City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.08 % 0.00 % 3.08 % 18,510,000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8MU2 570803 3.08 % %
Total 570803 3.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Jul 2019


31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

849911  31.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=849911&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG
12:15pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
07/23ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : EBITDA Increases to EUR25.1 Million in H1
EQ
05/07ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Significant Earnings Improvement in Q1
EQ
03/25ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
03/14ADLER MODEMAERKTE : Store Optimisation Programme to Help Boost Profitability
PU
03/14ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Store Optimisation Programme to Help Boost Profitability
EQ
03/11ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : ADLER Modemärkte Launches first Roll-out of Service Robot ..
EQ
03/04ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly r..
EQ
03/04ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
02/20ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Forecast Achieved Despite Persistently Difficult Environme..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 493 M
EBIT 2019 16,8 M
Net income 2019 1,08 M
Debt 2019 179 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 50,5x
P/E ratio 2020 6,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 55,9 M
Chart ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemaerkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,40  €
Last Close Price 3,02  €
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 78,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Director-Finance, Controlling, Audits & Legal
Majed Abu-Zarur Member-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG-4.72%62
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.67%93 598
KERING14.52%65 881
FAST RETAILING CO LTD23.59%62 784
ROSS STORES28.02%38 782
HENNES & MAURITZ33.31%29 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group