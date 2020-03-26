DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER postpones Annual General Meeting 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic



26.03.2020 / 12:34

Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG

ADLER postpones Annual General Meeting 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

New date will be announced in due time

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 26 March 2020: Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany, Adler Modemärkte AG will not be able to hold its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 6 May 2020 at "Stadthalle Aschaffenburg".

The protection of the health of employees, stockholders and the service providers involved takes absolute priority. By postponing the event, Adler Modemärkte AG wants to help contain the spread of the virus.

Depending on the progression of the virus and the measures imposed by the relevant authorities, Adler Modemärkte AG aims to hold the Annual General Meeting within the statutory period of eight months after the beginning of the fiscal year according to the applicable provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act. ADLER will announce the new date for the Annual General Meeting 2020 in due time.

Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations

Peter Dietz

Media and Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828

E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de

About Adler Modemärkte AG:

Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019, the Group generated revenue of ?495.4 million and EBITDA of ?70.3 million. As at 31 December 2019, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,600 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over.

For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com