Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Modemärkte AG    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER postpones Annual General Meeting 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER postpones Annual General Meeting 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

26.03.2020 / 12:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG

ADLER postpones Annual General Meeting 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
New date will be announced in due time

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 26 March 2020: Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany, Adler Modemärkte AG will not be able to hold its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 6 May 2020 at "Stadthalle Aschaffenburg".

The protection of the health of employees, stockholders and the service providers involved takes absolute priority. By postponing the event, Adler Modemärkte AG wants to help contain the spread of the virus.

Depending on the progression of the virus and the measures imposed by the relevant authorities, Adler Modemärkte AG aims to hold the Annual General Meeting within the statutory period of eight months after the beginning of the fiscal year according to the applicable provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act. ADLER will announce the new date for the Annual General Meeting 2020 in due time.

Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations
Peter Dietz
Media and Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de

About Adler Modemärkte AG:
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019, the Group generated revenue of ?495.4 million and EBITDA of ?70.3 million. As at 31 December 2019, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,600 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over.
For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com

 


26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007757

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1007757  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
07:40aADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : ADLER postpones Annual General Meeting 2020 due to COVID-1..
EQ
03/18ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Impacts of COVID-19
EQ
03/12ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : New 'ADLER Strategy 2023' Promises Significant Revenue and..
EQ
02/26ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly r..
EQ
02/26ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
02/21ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
02/04ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Earnings Exceed Own Forecasts, in Part Significantly
EQ
02/04ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Earnings Exceed Own Forecasts, in Part Significantly
EQ
2019ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Free Cash Flow Increases Significantly to EUR22.8 million
EQ
2019ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Adler Modemärkte Sets Technical Standard In Textiles Retai..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 479 M
EBIT 2020 15,1 M
Net income 2020 11,1 M
Debt 2020 188 M
Yield 2020 3,87%
P/E ratio 2020 4,81x
P/E ratio 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 53,9 M
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,95  €
Last Close Price 2,91  €
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG-22.61%58
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-25.28%79 306
KERING-19.33%63 952
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.8.57%46 146
ROSS STORES, INC.-38.52%29 174
HENNES & MAURITZ-29.63%21 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group