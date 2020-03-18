Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Modemärkte AG    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Modemärkte AG: Impacts of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Adler Modemärkte AG: Impacts of COVID-19

18-March-2020 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR from Adler Modemärkte AG

Impacts of COVID-19

Withdrawal of the forecast for the financial year 2020 necessary

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 18 March 2020: Due to the current negative overall economic development resulting from the increasing spread of COVID-19 and the official closures of sales branches in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland to contain it, the management board of Adler Modemärkte AG ("ADLER", the "company") today concluded that the company will not be able to achieve the forecast published for the 2020 financial year. For the current 2020 financial year, Group revenues have so far been forecasted at approximately the same level as the previous year, i.e. around ?495 million and an EBITDA of between ?66-69 million. From today's perspective, Group revenues and EBITDA in 2020 will be lower than originally forecasted. The previous forecast has therefore been withdrawn.Due to the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, the company's management board is continuously assessing the situation and considering a variety of measures to support our customers, employees and other stakeholders. However, since the further course of the current COVID-19 situation and thus the temporal delimitation of the resulting consequences cannot be foreseen at present, the management board refrains from issuing a new forecast for the 2020 financial year under the current circumstances.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Adler Modemärkte AG:
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers.The Group generated revenue of ?495.4 million and EBITDA of ?70.3 million in 2019. As at 31 December 2019, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,600 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over. For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com

Press enquiries Adler Modemärkte AG:
Peter Dietz
Media and Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
e-mail: investorrelations@adler.de


 

18-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1001209

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1001209  18-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
01:45pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Impacts of COVID-19
EQ
03/12ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : New 'ADLER Strategy 2023' Promises Significant Revenue and..
EQ
02/26ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly r..
EQ
02/26ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
02/21ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
02/04ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Earnings Exceed Own Forecasts, in Part Significantly
EQ
02/04ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Earnings Exceed Own Forecasts, in Part Significantly
EQ
2019ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Free Cash Flow Increases Significantly to EUR22.8 million
EQ
2019ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Adler Modemärkte Sets Technical Standard In Textiles Retai..
EQ
2019Positive yields ahoy! Investors hoover up European junk bond issues
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 479 M
EBIT 2020 15,1 M
Net income 2020 11,1 M
Debt 2020 188 M
Yield 2020 3,70%
P/E ratio 2020 5,03x
P/E ratio 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 56,3 M
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,95  €
Last Close Price 3,04  €
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG-19.15%62
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-33.04%72 039
KERING-33.18%53 694
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.80%41 594
ROSS STORES, INC.-40.25%24 964
HENNES & MAURITZ-39.66%19 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group