ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/03/2020 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Modemärkte AG
Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2020 / 10:54
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adler Modemärkte AG
Street: Industriestraße Ost 1-7
Postal code: 63808
City: Haibach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900US7E2EM894FT55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold contact only at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Kilian Wöhrl
Date of birth: 26 Nov 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
GVC Gesellschaft für Venture Capital Beteiligungen mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jun 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.033 % 0.000 % 5.033 % 18,510,000
Previous notification 5.033 % 0.000 % 5.033 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8MU2 0 931611 0.000 % 5.033 %
Total 931611 5.033 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Gerhard Kilian Wöhrl % % %
GVC Gesellschaft für Venture Capital Beteiligungen mbH 5.033 % % 5.033 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Jun 2020


03.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1085655  03.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1085655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
