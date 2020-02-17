DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ADLER Real Estate AG: Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down



17-Feb-2020 / 17:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

ADLER Real Estate AG ISIN: DE0005008007

WKN: 500800 Public disclosure of inside information

in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down Berlin, 17 February 2020 - Today, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Dr. Dirk Hoffmann has stepped down at his own request as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from February 29, 2020. It is intended that Dr. Hoffmann will remain associated with the new ADLER group in the future in an advisory capacity. ADLER Real Estate AG

17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

