ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
ADLER Real Estate AG: Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down

02/17/2020 | 11:35am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ADLER Real Estate AG: Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down

17-Feb-2020 / 17:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate AG

ISIN: DE0005008007
WKN: 500800

 

Public disclosure of inside information
in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Chairman of Supervisory Board steps down

Berlin, 17 February 2020 - Today, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Dr. Dirk Hoffmann has stepped down at his own request as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from February 29, 2020. It is intended that Dr. Hoffmann will remain associated with the new ADLER group in the future in an advisory capacity.

ADLER Real Estate AG
The Management Board

17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 398 018 10
Fax: +49 30 639 61 92 28
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
Indices: SDAX, GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 976997

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

976997  17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
