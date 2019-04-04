Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Real Estate AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADLER Real Estate AG: FFO guidance for 2019 raised following successful placement of EUR400m bond to refinance existing debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
ADLER Real Estate AG: FFO guidance for 2019 raised following successful placement of EUR400m bond to refinance existing debt

04.04.2019 / 09:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

ADLER Real Estate AG - FFO guidance for 2019 raised following successful placement of EUR400m bond to refinance existing debt

- EUR400m 1.5% bond with 3 years maturity issued at par and rated BB+ by S&P

- Proceeds will be used to refinance EUR300m 4.75% bond callable at par on 8 April 2019 and other existing debt

- Annual FFO contribution from savings of the refinancing of c.EUR 12m

Berlin, 4 April 2019 - Following the strong results published for FY2018, ADLER Real Estate AG successfully placed EUR400m senior unsecured notes ("bond") with 1.5% fixed interest maturing on 17 April 2022 (ISIN: XS1843441491). ADLER's bond rating of BB+ was reiterated by S&P. Besides that ADLER holds a Corporate rating of BB (with stable outlook).

Based on the savings of the refinancing, ADLER raises its 2019 FFO I guidance from EUR80-85m to EUR83-86m.

KPI's improved

  As of 31 Dec 2018 Post placement 2019 guidance
WACD 2.23% 2.0% Achieved
ICR 2.33x 2.3-2.5x n/a
Weighted average maturity 3.9 years 3.9 years n/a
 

Your contact for enquiries:

Tina Kladnik
Head of Investor Relations
ADLER Real Estate AG
Tel: +49 (162) 4246833
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com


04.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 398 018 10
Fax: +49 30 639 61 92 28
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
Indices: SDAX, GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 795867

 
End of News DGAP News Service

795867  04.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=795867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
04:12aADLER REAL ESTATE AG : FFO guidance for 2019...
PU
03:45aADLER REAL ESTATE AG : FFO guidance for 2019 raised following successful placeme..
EQ
04/03ADLER REAL ESTATE : successfully places a EUR...
PU
04/03ADLER REAL ESTATE : successfully places a EUR 400 million 3-year bond to refinan..
EQ
03/28ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Early redemption of 2015/2020...
PU
03/28ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Early redemption of 2015/2020 bond (WKN A14J3Z) intended
EQ
03/28ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Another year of growth...
PU
03/28ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Another year of growth and improved operating performance
EQ
03/25ADLER REAL ESTATE : subsidiary Brack Capital Properties...
PU
03/25ADLER REAL ESTATE : subsidiary Brack Capital Properties N.V. sells first part of..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 330 M
EBIT 2019 275 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Debt 2019 3 038 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,86
P/E ratio 2020 6,48
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
Capitalization 944 M
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,6 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG2.00%1 061
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%52 168
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%27 420
VONOVIA17.02%26 908
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN6.08%17 230
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About