ADLER Real Estate AG: FFO guidance for 2019 raised following successful placement of EUR400m bond to refinance existing debt



04.04.2019 / 09:39

ADLER Real Estate AG - FFO guidance for 2019 raised following successful placement of EUR400m bond to refinance existing debt

- EUR400m 1.5% bond with 3 years maturity issued at par and rated BB+ by S&P

- Proceeds will be used to refinance EUR300m 4.75% bond callable at par on 8 April 2019 and other existing debt

- Annual FFO contribution from savings of the refinancing of c.EUR 12m

Berlin, 4 April 2019 - Following the strong results published for FY2018, ADLER Real Estate AG successfully placed EUR400m senior unsecured notes ("bond") with 1.5% fixed interest maturing on 17 April 2022 (ISIN: XS1843441491). ADLER's bond rating of BB+ was reiterated by S&P. Besides that ADLER holds a Corporate rating of BB (with stable outlook).

Based on the savings of the refinancing, ADLER raises its 2019 FFO I guidance from EUR80-85m to EUR83-86m.

KPI's improved

As of 31 Dec 2018 Post placement 2019 guidance WACD 2.23% 2.0% Achieved ICR 2.33x 2.3-2.5x n/a Weighted average maturity 3.9 years 3.9 years n/a

