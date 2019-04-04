ADLER Real Estate AG - FFO guidance for 2019 raised following successful placement of EUR400m bond to refinance existing debt
- EUR400m 1.5% bond with 3 years maturity issued at par and rated BB+ by S&P
- Proceeds will be used to refinance EUR300m 4.75% bond callable at par on 8 April 2019 and other existing debt
- Annual FFO contribution from savings of the refinancing of c.EUR 12m
Berlin, 4 April 2019 - Following the strong results published for FY2018, ADLER Real Estate AG successfully placed EUR400m senior unsecured notes ("bond") with 1.5% fixed interest maturing on 17 April 2022 (ISIN: XS1843441491). ADLER's bond rating of BB+ was reiterated by S&P. Besides that ADLER holds a Corporate rating of BB (with stable outlook).
Based on the savings of the refinancing, ADLER raises its 2019 FFO I guidance from EUR80-85m to EUR83-86m.
KPI's improved
|
|As of 31 Dec 2018
|Post placement
|2019 guidance
|WACD
|2.23%
|2.0%
|Achieved
|ICR
|2.33x
|2.3-2.5x
|n/a
|Weighted average maturity
|3.9 years
|3.9 years
|n/a
Your contact for enquiries:
Tina Kladnik
Head of Investor Relations
ADLER Real Estate AG
Tel: +49 (162) 4246833
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com
04.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de