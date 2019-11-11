ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
11/11/2019 | 07:45am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
11.11.2019 / 13:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed: