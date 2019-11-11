Log in
ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/11/2019 | 07:45am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.11.2019 / 13:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019 German: https://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909409  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-18.89%831
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 837
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-15.60%33 811
VONOVIA SE16.90%28 417
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 881
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 680
