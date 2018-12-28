ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer ADLER Real Estate AG

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2018 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 71063622



