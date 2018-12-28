Log in
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG (ADL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/28 08:29:58 pm
13.1 EUR   -0.15%
11/23ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : quaterly earnings release
2017ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : half-yearly earnings release
2013ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : quaterly earnings release
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/28/2018 | 07:05pm CET

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
28.12.2018 / 19:00

28.12.2018 / 19:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
71063622


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762483  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 252 M
EBIT 2018 294 M
Net income 2018 147 M
Debt 2018 3 035 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,47
P/E ratio 2019 5,48
EV / Sales 2018 15,1x
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
Capitalization 778 M
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,1 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-1.24%892
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%37 647
VONOVIA-4.08%24 655
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 549
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN9.00%16 904
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 053
