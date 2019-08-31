Log in
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2019 / 09:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08. 2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
71063743


31.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

866513  31.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 350 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Debt 2019 3 176 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,53x
P/E ratio 2020 7,40x
EV / Sales2019 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 797 M
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,39  €
Last Close Price 11,58  €
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-11.83%877
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 788
VONOVIA SE14.42%25 773
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 576
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 451
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-19.35%11 709
