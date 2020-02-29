Log in
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/29/2020 | 10:05am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.02.2020 / 16:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
71866500


29.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

986535  29.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
