ADLER REAL ESTATE AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
ADLER Real Estate AG: Renewed support from main Shareholders

0
02/25/2019 | 06:15am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADLER Real Estate AG: Renewed support from main Shareholders

25.02.2019 / 12:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

ADLER Real Estate AG: Renewed support from main Shareholders

Berlin, 25 February 2019 - After last week's sudden decline in the share price, ADLER Real Estate AG's Management confirms the long-term support from all of its major shareholders. "Neither have they sold any of their shares, nor are they willing to do so in the near future," Tomas de Vargas Machuca, Co-CEO of ADLER Real Estate AG said. "They remain committed to the company, support our existing de-levering strategy and are convinced that ADLER will meet its targets of improving its KPIs further."

ADLER's share price had declined last week after more than 6 percent of the actual share capital had been offered by a financial institution via a book building procedure. These shares had been held by minority shareholders.

Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of ADLER Real Estate AG said: "Although we understand that this event caused short term volatility, we believe it is good for the long term development in our shareholder base as we have new institutional investors on board who have used the significant discount on the NAV to enter the Company and will give the share more liquidity and momentum in the future."

 

Your contacts for enquiries:

Tina Kladnik
Head of Investor Relations
ADLER Real Estate AG
Tel: +49 (30) 398018123
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com


25.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 398 018 10
Fax: +49 30 639 61 92 28
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
Indices: SDAX, GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780649  25.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
