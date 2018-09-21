ADLER Real Estate : and KAURI CAB celebrate the topping-out ceremony for the urban Wasserstadt Mitte residential quarter in Europacity

ADLER Real Estate AG and KAURI CAB celebrate the topping-out ceremony for the urban Wasserstadt Mitte residential quarter in Europacity

498 rental apartments, 255 micro-living apartments, nurseries, retails spaces and food services in the most beautiful waterfront location

Various types of houses and extensive redevelopment of the distinctive, listed grain storage testing facility

Welcome speech by Governing Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller

Today, in the presence of the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, ADLER Real Estate AG and KAURI CAB Development GmbH celebrated the topping-out ceremony for Wasserstadt Mitte in Europacity. The new inner-city residential quarter comprising over 750 rental apartments with gross floor area of approx. 72,000 m ²will be built on the most beautiful waterfront on the Berlin-Spandau canal between Nordhafen and Europacity's future new town square. Wasserstadt Mitte comprises of six buildings on four construction sites and the listed grain storage testing facility, which is being elaborately renovated in the course of the district development. At the same time, with its striking red brick façade, it will set the aesthetic guideline for the whole Wasserstadt Mitte project - a guideline, from which the four prestigious architectural firms who are responsible for one building site each have developed appealing architectural diversity.

There are 498 rental apartments in total for various types of living: family apartments with private gardens, studio apartments that overlook the square and loft apartments with water frontages. There are also 255 micro-living apartments, a nursery and numerous ground floor spaces for retail and food services. After renovation, the historic grain storage testing facility which has been used over the past months for art and cultural events is expected to offer spaces for innovation and culture, thus creating a connection to the southern art campus at Hamburger Bahnhof.

In his welcome speech at the topping-out celebration, the Governing Mayor of Berlin

Michael Müller emphasized the special function of the new residential quarter in a larger urban context: 'For a long time, it was the prominent corporate headquarters opposite the main train station in particular that shaped the face of Europacity as a new modern centre. Now the entire area east of Heidestrasse is nearing completion and the elaborate mix of residential, retail, office use and public places is becoming discernible. In this context, the urban planning project of Wasserstadt Mitte is to take up the urban liveliness of the central town square in the south and to develop the atmospheric waterfront between Nordhafen and Berlin-Spandau canal to the north as an urban oasis of tranquillity. These ideas have been successfully implemented with great architectural variety and rental apartments for a wide variety of lifestyles.'

Maximilian Rienecker, co-CEO of the building contractor ADLER Real Estate AG, also highlighted the unique location of Wasserstadt Mitte: 'The area at Nordhafen is without doubt one of the most beautiful residential areas Europacity has to offer: a water view on both sides, the iconic monument of the grain storage testing facility, the town square in the south and Heidestraße as a central boulevard in the west. We intend to use these locational advantages to create an urban treasure with a very unique attitude to life for future residents.'

And Alexander Lohausen, Managing Partner of the property developer KAURI CAB added: 'The clear definition of a common modern architectural language with the greatest possible individual differentiation in the individual buildings was crucial for the success of this project. It was also important to us to largely revitalize the ground floors with retail and food services and to open generous spaces for neighbourly encounters. This concept is becoming more and more visible every day.'

The architectural planning of the four construction sites in Wasserstadt Mitte was awarded to Cramer Neumann Architekten, KSP Jürgen Engel Architekten, Zanderroth Architekten and AFF Gesellschaft von Architekten as part of an urban development competition. The quarter is expected to be completed as at the end of 2019.

About ADLER Real Estate AG

In recent years, ADLER Real Estate AG has grown rapidly through acquisitions and is now one of Germany's leading property companies with more than 62,000 rental units with a value of almost EUR 5 billion. Since 2016, the company's headquarters have been in Berlin. ADLER Real Estate AG was formed out of Frankfurter Adlerwerken, a company with a history going back to the 19th century.www.adler-ag.com

About KAURI CAB Development Berlin GmbH

KAURI CAB Development Berlin GmbH is a Berlin-based project developer specializing in the development of residential properties and urban districts. This currently includes 'Wasserstadt Mitte' with more than 70,000 m ² north of Berlin main train station. KAURI CAB Development GmbH is an affiliated company of KAURI CAB Management GmbH, an investment and asset management specialist and uses these synergies for project development.

www.kauricab.com

