ADLER Real Estate : comments on reports concerning potential takeover of A.D.O. GROUP LTD

ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

ADLER Real Estate AG comments on reports concerning potential takeover of A.D.O. GROUP LTD



22-Sep-2019 / 23:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

ADLER Real Estate AG

Public disclosure of inside information

in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Berlin, 22 September 2019. ADLER Real Estate AG ("ADLER") confirms media reports in Israel that it is in talks with A.D.O GROUP LTD ("ADOG"), an Israeli public limited company listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (ISIN IL0005050161), and major shareholders of ADOG regarding a takeover of ADOG. Neither the management board nor the supervisory board of ADLER have made a final decision on the potential transaction. It is not certain at this point in time whether and under which terms and conditions binding agreements will be concluded. Additionally, any transaction would be subject to the approval of the general meeting of the shareholders of ADOG and other conditions.

The major asset of ADOG is a c. 38% stake in ADO Properties S.A., a public limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg the shares of which are admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN LU1250154413) and which owns a substantial residential real estate portfolio in Berlin, Germany. ADLER intends to structure a potential takeover of ADOG in such a way that a mandatory tender offer for the shares in ADO Properties S.A. is not triggered.

ADLER Real Estate AG will inform the capital market and the public about any further progress in compliance with applicable legal requirements.

