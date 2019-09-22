Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Real Estate AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADLER Real Estate : comments on reports concerning potential takeover of A.D.O. GROUP LTD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
ADLER Real Estate AG comments on reports concerning potential takeover of A.D.O. GROUP LTD

22-Sep-2019 / 23:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate AG

Public disclosure of inside information
in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

 

ADLER Real Estate AG comments on reports concerning potential takeover of A.D.O. GROUP LTD

Berlin, 22 September 2019. ADLER Real Estate AG ("ADLER") confirms media reports in Israel that it is in talks with A.D.O GROUP LTD ("ADOG"), an Israeli public limited company listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (ISIN IL0005050161), and major shareholders of ADOG regarding a takeover of ADOG. Neither the management board nor the supervisory board of ADLER have made a final decision on the potential transaction. It is not certain at this point in time whether and under which terms and conditions binding agreements will be concluded. Additionally, any transaction would be subject to the approval of the general meeting of the shareholders of ADOG and other conditions.

The major asset of ADOG is a c. 38% stake in ADO Properties S.A., a public limited liability company organized under the laws of Luxembourg the shares of which are admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN LU1250154413) and which owns a substantial residential real estate portfolio in Berlin, Germany. ADLER intends to structure a potential takeover of ADOG in such a way that a mandatory tender offer for the shares in ADO Properties S.A. is not triggered.

ADLER Real Estate AG will inform the capital market and the public about any further progress in compliance with applicable legal requirements.

ADLER Real Estate AG
The Management Board

22-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 398 018 10
Fax: +49 30 639 61 92 28
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
Indices: SDAX, GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 877667

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

877667  22-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
06:17pADLER REAL ESTATE : comments on reports concerning...
PU
05:20pADLER REAL ESTATE : comments on reports concerning potential takeover of A.D.O. ..
EQ
08/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article...
PU
08/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/14ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : 2019 Half Year Results:...
PU
08/14ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : 2019 Half Year Results: Solid progress with KPIs driven b..
EQ
08/07ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
07/22ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own ..
EQ
07/18ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Transaction in own shares
PU
07/18ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Transaction in own shares
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 350 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Debt 2019 3 176 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
EV / Sales2019 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 813 M
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,26  €
Last Close Price 11,66  €
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-10.14%894
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 396
VONOVIA SE11.52%26 341
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 692
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 341
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-20.13%12 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group