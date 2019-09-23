Log in
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report  
ADLER Real Estate : signs merger agreement to acquire all shares in A.D.O. Group Ltd (ADO Group), for c. EUR 708m; transaction will result in ADLER holding 33.0% stake in ADO Properties S.A (ADO Properties).

09/23/2019 | 01:55am EDT

DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
ADLER Real Estate AG signs merger agreement to acquire all shares in A.D.O. Group Ltd (ADO Group), for c. EUR 708m; transaction will result in ADLER holding 33.0% stake in ADO Properties S.A (ADO Properties).

23.09.2019 / 07:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ADLER Real Estate AG (ADLER) signs merger agreement to acquire all shares in A.D.O. Group Ltd (ADO Group), for c. EUR 708m; transaction will result in ADLER holding 33.0% stake in ADO Properties S.A (ADO Properties).

- Transformational transaction creating a combined German residential company with a real estate portfolio with a gross asset value (GAV) of EUR 9.4bn

- Purchase price represents a 15% discount to ADO Properties' H1 2019 reported EPRA NAV not including any expected premium to be realised in connection to the possible sale of a real estate portfolio announced by ADO Properties on 16 September 2019

- Total equity consideration of c. EUR 708m and total value of transaction is c. EUR 970m1

- To be funded by a combination of a rights issue, fully guaranteed and backstopped by ADLER anchor shareholders, cash from disposals of non-yielding assets and financial debt

- BB Stable Outlook rating to be reaffirmed post-closing the transaction

- Expected to reduce ADLER's pro forma H1 2019 LTV on a fully consolidated basis to c. 47% or c. 58%on a proportionally consolidated basis assuming completion of the proposed sale of a real estate portfolio announced by ADO Properties on 16 September 2019

Berlin, 23rd September 2019: ADLER has agreed to acquire all the shares of ADO Group, an Israeli listed holding company and shareholder in ADO Properties, a EUR 4.4bn GAV German-listed, residential, real estate company with a high-quality portfolio focused on Berlin.

Initially, the transaction will be funded by acquisition finance which ADLER intends to repay through a combination of a rights issue fully-guaranteed and backstopped by ADLER anchor shareholders, cash from the disposals of non-yielding assets and financial debt. The BB stable outlook rating for ADLER is expected to be reaffirmed upon completion of the transaction.

Following this acquisition ADLER will hold a 33.0% stake in ADO Properties, a dividend paying company, and will see its main KPI's improving on a fully consolidated basis.

Tomas de Vargas Machuca commented "This purchase has an attractive entry price below ADO Group's EPRA NAV. This represents a highly attractive transaction on value per square meter and a considerable discount to privately traded berlin residential portfolios. The acquisition also provides longer term opportunities to generate sustainable shareholder value"

Maximilian Rienecker added "This transaction strengthens our balance sheet and P&L. It also further enhances our capital structure and reduces our fully consolidated leverage position Against this background ADLER will review its dividend policy for the current financial year."

ADLER's current portfolio provides significant upside potential in B locations primarily through yield compression and rental growth. This transaction adds high quality assets in Berlin, which the management believes offers long-term potential for rental and asset value growth.

This transaction will create a large, pure-play German residential real estate company with a fully consolidated GAV of EUR 9.4bn, net rental income of EUR 366 and FFO I of between EUR 130m and 140).

Summary of Key Operational and Financial Metrics
ADO Properties will be accounted for on a fully consolidated basis by ADLER following completion of the transaction and the positive impact on ADLER's key financial and operational KPIs is included below based on H1 2019 reported figures:

 



ADLER


ADO
Properties		 ADLER + ADO
Properties
Anteilsmäßige Konsolidierung		 ADLER + ADO
Properties Voll-konsolidierung
PORTFOLIO        
Wert Portfolio (EUR) 5,0 Mrd. 4.4bn 6.5bn 9.4bn
Anzahl Wohneinheiten 58.095 23.627 n/m 81,722
Durchschnittsmiete Wohnen (EUR per qm) 5,54 6,96 5,73 5,99
Vermietungsgrad Wohnen (%) 93,6% 97,1% 94,1% 94,7%
Fair value pro qm Wohnen (EUR) c.1,137 c.2,660 c.1,338 c.1,617
FINANZZAHLEN        
Annualisierte Nettomieteinnahmen (EUR) rd. 254 Mio. rd. 112 Mio. rd. 291 Mio. rd. 366 Mio.
Annualisierter FFOI (EUR) rd. 83 Mio. rd. 67 Mio. rd. 90-95 Mio. rd. 130-140 Mio.
EBITDA-Marge (%) 66,8% 85,8% 69,2% 72,6%
Zinsdeckungsgrad ICR 2019E (x) 2.5x 3.6x n/m n/m
Fremdkapitalkosten (%) 2,1% 1,6% n/m n/m
LTV (%) rd. 59% rd. 38% rd. 57-59% rd. 47-49%
 

Note: LTV figures above include the expected effects of the ADO Properties' real estate portfolio sale announced on 16 September 2019.

ADO Properties S.A.
ADO. Properties is a pure-play Berlin residential real estate company with a EUR 4.4bn GAV portfolio trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 with 86% of its portfolio concentrated on the Berlin residential market. Currently it owns 23.627 residential units representing a GAV of EUR 4.4bn with a reversionary potential of 48% and a 2.9% vacancy rate.

Proposed Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio
ADO Properties announced on 16th September 2019 that it is in discussions around the sale of c 5,800 units together with some related commercial units and parking spaces. Should these discussions conclude then all key metrics are expected to improve further.

JPMorgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor and sole provider of acquisition financing for ALDER in context of this transaction. Freshfields is acting as German M&A counsel. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is advising ADLER on German M&A, corporate law and the debt financing, Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal on Israeli M&A, Arendt&Medernach on Luxembourg corporate and securities laws and Norton Rose Fulbright is advising on the equity financing.

- ENDS -

ADLER to hold a conference on the acquisition at GMT 3.00pm (CET 4.00pm).
Dial in details to be available on ALDER's website at the latest 30 minutes before the call.

For further information

For enquiries, please contact:
Tina Kladnik
Head of Investor Relations
ADLER Real Estate AG
Telephone: +49 30 39 80 18 123
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com]

For German press enquiries
Feldhoff & Cie
Jürgen Herres
+4917660738682

For press enquiries outside Germany
Bellier Financial
Emma Villiers
+44 (0) 7799 133387
Steve Hays
+31 (0) 652 310762
+31 (0)20 439 0901


23.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 398 018 10
Fax: +49 30 639 61 92 28
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
Indices: SDAX, GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 877809

 
End of News DGAP News Service

877809  23.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 350 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Debt 2019 3 176 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
EV / Sales2019 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 813 M
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,26  €
Last Close Price 11,66  €
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-10.14%894
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 396
VONOVIA SE11.52%26 341
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 692
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 341
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-20.13%12 644
