28 May 2019
ADLPartner: 2019 FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES UP 11.2% TO €33.5M
The ADLPartner Group is reporting €33.5m of net sales1 for the first quarter of 2019, up 11.2%, and a gross sales volume2 of €70.3m, up 2.4%.
For the press services business, the change in open-ended subscription sales reflects the optimization of commercial investments through partnerships, making it possible to limit the contraction in sales and the subscription portfolio. The fixed-term subscription lines and books, merchandise, audio and video products are continuing to scale back their activity in line with the difficult environment for these markets.
Marketing services and insurance brokerage show strong growth, with sales up 112% from the first quarter of 2018. The significant development of the marketing services business primarily reflects the full consolidation of Converteo since July 2018, with this company contributing €4.1m to consolidated net sales for the quarter. The subsidiary ADLP Assurances, the direct marketing insurance brokerage specialist, is maintaining its trend for sustained growth in its brokerage fees.
Change in the product mix
|
|
At 31 March
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross sales volume (€m)
|
70.3
|
68.7
|
+2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open-ended subscriptions
|
49.0
|
51.0
|
-3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-term subscriptions
|
7.0
|
8.8
|
-19.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Books, merchandise, audio and video
|
2.6
|
3.4
|
-24.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (insurance and marketing services)
|
11.7
|
5.5
|
+112.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales (€m)
|
33.5
|
30.1
|
+11.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open-ended subscriptions
|
18.1
|
18.7
|
-2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-term subscriptions
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
-16.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Books, merchandise, audio and video
|
2.3
|
3.0
|
-23.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (insurance and marketing services)
|
10.0
|
4.9
|
+106.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developments for each region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 March
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active open-ended subscriptions (units)
|
|
2,729,481
|
2,840,530
|
-3.9%
|
|
|
France
|
|
2,687,811
|
2,785,805
|
-3.5%
|
|
|
Spain
|
|
41,670
|
54,725
|
-23.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross sales volume (€m)
|
|
70.3
|
68.7
|
+2.4%
|
|
|
France
|
|
67.3
|
65.9
|
+2.2%
|
|
|
Spain
|
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
+6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales (€m)
|
|
33.5
|
30.1
|
+11.2%
|
|
|
France
|
|
31.0
|
27.8
|
+11.6%
|
|
|
Spain
|
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
+6.3%
|
|
Outlook
The ADLPartner Group is continuing to move forward with its commercial investments in the open-ended subscription business and its ADLP Assurances subsidiary to further strengthen its portfolios generating recurrent revenues. The BtoB marketing services are continuing to develop, particularly with the full contribution by Converteo over the whole year in 2019.
Next date: General Meeting on 7 June 2019
ADLPartner in brief
With its extensive track record in performance marketing, ADLPartner designs, markets and implements customer relationship management and loyalty services on its own behalf or for its major partners (banks, retailers, services, e-commerce, etc.) across all distribution channels.
ADLPartner is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris - Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978-ALP - Bloomberg: ALP:FP - Reuters: ALDP.PA www.adlpartner.com
CONTACTS
|
ADLPartner
|
Calyptus
|
Investor Relations & Financial Information
|
Cyril Combe
|
Tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03
|
Tel: +33 1 53 65 68 68
|
relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr
|
adlpartner@calyptus.net
Net sales (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only include the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, net sales therefore correspond to a gross margin, deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, net sales comprise current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.
Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions and other products sold. It is equal to net sales for the insurance business.
