PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 28 May 2019 (6:00pm)

ADLPartner: 2019 FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES UP 11.2% TO €33.5M

The ADLPartner Group is reporting €33.5m of net sales1 for the first quarter of 2019, up 11.2%, and a gross sales volume2 of €70.3m, up 2.4%.

For the press services business, the change in open-ended subscription sales reflects the optimization of commercial investments through partnerships, making it possible to limit the contraction in sales and the subscription portfolio. The fixed-term subscription lines and books, merchandise, audio and video products are continuing to scale back their activity in line with the difficult environment for these markets.

Marketing services and insurance brokerage show strong growth, with sales up 112% from the first quarter of 2018. The significant development of the marketing services business primarily reflects the full consolidation of Converteo since July 2018, with this company contributing €4.1m to consolidated net sales for the quarter. The subsidiary ADLP Assurances, the direct marketing insurance brokerage specialist, is maintaining its trend for sustained growth in its brokerage fees.

Change in the product mix

At 31 March 2019 2018 Change Gross sales volume (€m) 70.3 68.7 +2.4% Open-ended subscriptions 49.0 51.0 -3.8% Fixed-term subscriptions 7.0 8.8 -19.7% Books, merchandise, audio and video 2.6 3.4 -24.7% Other (insurance and marketing services) 11.7 5.5 +112.0% Net sales (€m) 33.5 30.1 +11.2% Open-ended subscriptions 18.1 18.7 -2.9% Fixed-term subscriptions 3.0 3.6 -16.4% Books, merchandise, audio and video 2.3 3.0 -23.4% Other (insurance and marketing services) 10.0 4.9 +106.6% Developments for each region At 31 March 2019 2018 Change Active open-ended subscriptions (units) 2,729,481 2,840,530 -3.9% France 2,687,811 2,785,805 -3.5% Spain 41,670 54,725 -23.9% Gross sales volume (€m) 70.3 68.7 +2.4% France 67.3 65.9 +2.2% Spain 3.0 2.8 +6.5% Net sales (€m) 33.5 30.1 +11.2% France 31.0 27.8 +11.6% Spain 2.5 2.3 +6.3%