Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ADLPartner    ALP   FR0000062978

ADLPARTNER

(ALP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 06/07 11:04:26 am
16.4 EUR   --.--%
12:01pADLPARTNER : General Meeting
GL
05/28ADLPARTNER : 2019 first-quarter net sales up 11.2% to 33.5m
PU
05/28ADLPARTNER : 2019 first-quarter net sales
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADLPartner: General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 12:01pm EDT


 

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 7 June 2019 – 6:00pm

ADLPartner: General Meeting

  • Dividend of €1 per share, to be paid out on 14 June
  • Appointment of two new Supervisory Board members

ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Philippe Vigneron, Supervisory Board Chairman, was held today, with a quorum of 79.69%. 

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2018

The General Meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2018.

Dividend

The General Meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €1 per share, in accordance with the Management Board’s proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 12 June 2019 and it will be released for payment on 14 June.

Governance

The General Meeting also approved the appointment of Ms Isabelle Vigneron-Laurioz and Mr Marc Vigneron as Supervisory Board members for a six-year term of office.

This change in the composition of the Supervisory Board is notably linked to Mr Bertrand Laurioz’s appointment as a new member and Chairman of the Company’s Management Board following Mr Jean-Marie Vigneron’s death.

Other resolutions

With the exception of the fifteenth resolution concerning capital increases reserved for employees who are members of a company savings scheme, which the Management Board recommended rejecting, ADLPartner's shareholders adopted all the resolutions, including:

•     Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members, as well as the amounts of compensation paid or awarded for 2018 to the corporate officers concerned;
•     Authorization for the Management Board to implement a share buyback program;
•     Authorization for the Management Board to cancel shares acquired in connection with a share buyback program;
•     Amendment of Article 21 of the bylaws.

The quorum conditions and detailed voting results will be available shortly on ADLPartner’s website (www.adlpartner.com).


Biographies of the new Supervisory Board members

Mr Marc Vigneron completed his secondary education at the private school Lycée Saint-Vincent in Senlis then Lycée Saint-Louis de Gonzague in Paris. He has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich. He is currently taking a Master of Science in Mathematics in Data Science at the Technical University of Munich.

Ms Isabelle Laurioz, an ESSEC graduate, worked for LCL in business financing for 10 years. Later, she worked as a lecturer in higher education then a teacher for young people. She is currently Director of Executive Education at ISEP engineering school.

Next date: 2019 first-half revenues on 30 August 2019 (after close of trading)

ADLPartner in brief

As a specialist in relational marketing, ADLPartner designs, markets and implements customer relationship management and loyalty services on its own behalf or for its major partners (banks, retailers, services, e-commerce, etc.).
ADLPartner is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
ISIN: FR0000062978–ALP - Bloomberg: ALP:FP – Reuters: ALDP.PA
www.adlpartner.com

Contacts

 

ADLPartner
Investor Relations & Financial Information
Tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03
relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr
 

Calyptus
Cyril Combe
Tel: +33 1 53 65 68 68
adlpartner@calyptus.net

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADLPARTNER
12:01pADLPARTNER : General Meeting
GL
05/28ADLPARTNER : 2019 first-quarter net sales up 11.2% to 33.5m
PU
05/28ADLPARTNER : 2019 first-quarter net sales
AQ
05/23ADL PARTNER SA : quaterly sales release
04/23ADLPARTNER : announces Bertrand Laurioz's appointment as a new member and Chairm..
GL
03/29ADLPARTNER : Strong earnings growth for 2018
PU
03/29ADLPARTNER : Strong earnings growth for 2018
GL
03/26ADL PARTNER SA : annual earnings release
01/31ADLPARTNER : 2018 net sales up 3.0%
GL
2018ADLPARTNER : governance
GL
More news
Chart ADLPARTNER
Duration : Period :
ADLPartner Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLPARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Vigneron Jean Marie Paul Maurice Chairman-Management Board
Philippe Vigneron Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmanuel Gougeon Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Bouton Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robin B. Smith Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLPARTNER29.64%75
DENTSU INC-22.04%9 524
GUANGDONG ADVERTISING GROUP CO LTD--.--%767
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%589
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.3.40%521
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About