Paris, 7 June 2019 – 6:00pm

ADLPartner: General Meeting

Dividend of €1 per share, to be paid out on 14 June

Appointment of two new Supervisory Board members

ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Philippe Vigneron, Supervisory Board Chairman, was held today, with a quorum of 79.69%.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2018

The General Meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2018.

Dividend

The General Meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €1 per share, in accordance with the Management Board’s proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 12 June 2019 and it will be released for payment on 14 June.

Governance

The General Meeting also approved the appointment of Ms Isabelle Vigneron-Laurioz and Mr Marc Vigneron as Supervisory Board members for a six-year term of office.

This change in the composition of the Supervisory Board is notably linked to Mr Bertrand Laurioz’s appointment as a new member and Chairman of the Company’s Management Board following Mr Jean-Marie Vigneron’s death.

Other resolutions

With the exception of the fifteenth resolution concerning capital increases reserved for employees who are members of a company savings scheme, which the Management Board recommended rejecting, ADLPartner's shareholders adopted all the resolutions, including:

• Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members, as well as the amounts of compensation paid or awarded for 2018 to the corporate officers concerned;

• Authorization for the Management Board to implement a share buyback program;

• Authorization for the Management Board to cancel shares acquired in connection with a share buyback program;

• Amendment of Article 21 of the bylaws.

The quorum conditions and detailed voting results will be available shortly on ADLPartner’s website ( www.adlpartner.com ).





Biographies of the new Supervisory Board members

Mr Marc Vigneron completed his secondary education at the private school Lycée Saint-Vincent in Senlis then Lycée Saint-Louis de Gonzague in Paris. He has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich. He is currently taking a Master of Science in Mathematics in Data Science at the Technical University of Munich.

Ms Isabelle Laurioz , an ESSEC graduate, worked for LCL in business financing for 10 years. Later, she worked as a lecturer in higher education then a teacher for young people. She is currently Director of Executive Education at ISEP engineering school.

Next date: 2019 first-half revenues on 30 August 2019 (after close of trading)

ADLPartner in brief

As a specialist in relational marketing, ADLPartner designs, markets and implements customer relationship management and loyalty services on its own behalf or for its major partners (banks, retailers, services, e-commerce, etc.).

ADLPartner is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

ISIN: FR0000062978–ALP - Bloomberg: ALP:FP – Reuters: ALDP.PA

www.adlpartner.com



Attachment