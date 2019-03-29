PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 29 March 2019 - 7:30pm

ADLPartner: STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH FOR 2018

•Net asset value1 (Group share) stable at €126m, representing €31.3 per share

•Net sales at €125m up 3% compared to 2017

•Proposed dividend of €1 per share

The ADLPartner Group is releasing its full-year earnings for 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2018, the ADLPartner Group demonstrated the robustness of its business models and the quality of its strategy to create value and capitalize on its marketing expertise in new high-growth markets:

•The press services activities optimized their partnership-based commercial investments for the open- ended subscription business, while scaling back their prospecting for the other product lines.

•The marketing services activities recorded strong growth, further enhanced by the consolidation of Leoo from July 2017 and Converteo of which the Group owns 67% of the shares since July 2018.

•The subsidiary ADLP Assurances, the direct marketing insurance brokerage specialist, maintained a high level of partnership-based commercial investments, enabling it to achieve sustained growth in its brokerage fees and its portfolio of insurance policies.

EARNINGS

Consolidated net sales2 climbed to €125.0m, up 3.0% from 2017, while the gross sales volume3 came to €276.2m, down 0.5%.

Operating income is up 134% from 2017 to €13.9m. This change primarily reflects: i/ the lower level of commercial investments in the open-ended subscription business in 2018, ii/ the reduction of the loss for the subsidiary ADLP Assurances, iii/ the improvement in earnings for the Spanish subsidiary, and iv/ the consolidation of Converteo's earnings over the second half of the year.

After factoring in a higher tax expense (€5.4m) and the share in income from Converteo for the first half of the year (€0.3m), consolidated net income (Group share) represents €9.25m, with a net margin of 7.4%, versus 3.4% in 2017.

Consolidated data (€m) 2018 2017 Change 2017 restated4 reported Net sales 124.99 121.35 +3% 124.20 Operating income 13.91 5.95 +134% 6.54 % of net sales 11.1% 4.9% 5.3% Net income (Group share) 9.25 4.18 +121% 4.57 % of net sales 7.4% 3.4% 3.7%

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Consolidated shareholders' equity represented €21.2m at 31 December 2018, up €4.6m from 31 December 2017, taking into consideration consolidated income for the year (+€8.7m) and the ordinary dividend paid out for 2017 (-€4.0m).