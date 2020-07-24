Admedus : Expired Options

Anteris Technologies Ltd is a structural heart company focused on delivering clinically superior solutions that create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its ADAPT®tissue platform, a next generation technology with zero DNA and zero glutaraldehyde, is the only bioscaffold to demonstrate zero calcification after 10 years of use in complex cardiac surgery. With these advantages, Anteris's best-in-class ADAPT®tissue combined with its valve design has the potential to solve the problems associated with current aortic valve replacement options which are durability and preventing valve degradation.