ADMEDUS LIMITED

(AHZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/23
3.65 AUD   -1.08%
Admedus : Expired Options

07/24/2020 | 03:51am EDT

24 July 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

EXPIRATION OF UNQUOTED OPTIONS

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) advises that the following unquoted Options have expired:

Unquoted Securities - expired:

ASX code

Security description

Number

AVRAC

Options expired 21

July 2020

Exercisable at $144.00

5,350

5,350

Set out below is an updated capital structure of the Company following the above expired options:

Quoted Securities

ASX code

Security description

Number

AVR

Ordinary fully paid shares

5,910,304

AVRO

Options expiring 18 December 2021

Exercisable at $8.00

2,370,648

Anteris Technologies Ltd

Registered Office:

Suite 302, Level 3 Toowong Tower, 9 Sherwood Road, Toowong QLD 4066

Customer Service:

  1. 1300 550 310 F: 1300 880 398 International: T: +61 (0)7 3152 3200 F: +61 (0)7 3152 3299
  1. info@anteristech.com W: anteristech.com

Brisbane Minneapolis Geneva Singapore

ABN 35 088 221 078

Updated capital structure of the Company (continued)

Unquoted Securities - on issue following the above expired Options

ASX code

Security description

AVRAC

Options expiring 10 December 2020

Exercisable at $83.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 10 December 2020

Exercisable at $139.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 24 June 2021

Exercisable at $30.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 18 November 2021

Exercisable at $34.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 23 March 2022

Exercisable at $34.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 22 September 2022

Exercisable at $26.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 15 December 2022

Exercisable at $22.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 31 December 2027

Exercisable at $30.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 31 December 2027

Exercisable at $37.00

AVRAC

Options expiring 2 April 2028

Exercisable at $3.60

AVRAC

Options expiring 10 April 2028

Exercisable at $3.60

AVRAC

Options expiring 16 May 2028

Exercisable at $3.60

AVRAC

Options expiring 29 May 2028

Exercisable at $3.60

AVRAC

Options expiring 2 June 2028

Exercisable at $3.60

AVRAC

Options expiring 3 January 2029

Exercisable at $3.60

AVRAC

Options expiring 15 May 2029

Exercisable at $5.90

AVRAC

Options expiring 1 September 2029

Exercisable at $6.80

AVRAC

Options expiring 12 July 2029

Exercisable at $6.80

AVRAC

Options expiring 20 March 2025

Exercisable at $11.20

AVRAD

Warrants expiring 18 December 2020

Exercisable at $79.00

AVRAD

Warrants expiring 23 December 2020

Exercisable at $79.00

AVRAD

Warrants expiring 26 October 2024

Exercisable at $25.00

AVRAE

Options expiring 17 April 2025

Exercisable at $3.50

AVRAF

Options expiring 3 June 2025

Exercisable at $7.58

About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR)

Number 4,250 2,000 500 667 1,000 6,750 2,500 3,258 31,737 1,002 1,002 1,500 668 1,254 501 31,890 3,000 4,107 435,000

532,586

52,500

3,800

49,388

105,688

3,750

500

Anteris Technologies Ltd is a structural heart company focused on delivering clinically superior solutions that create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its ADAPT®tissue platform, a next generation technology with zero DNA and zero glutaraldehyde, is the only bioscaffold to demonstrate zero calcification after 10 years of use in complex cardiac surgery. With these advantages, Anteris's best-in-class ADAPT®tissue combined with its valve design has the potential to solve the problems associated with current aortic valve replacement options which are durability and preventing valve degradation.

Authorisation and Additional information

This announcement was authorised by Mr Stephen Denaro, Company Secretary.

For more information:

Ms Kyahn Williamson

WE Communications

  1. WE-AUAnterisTech@we-worldwide.com
  1. +61 401 018 828

www.anteristech.com

Twitter: @AnterisTech

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AnterisTech

Disclaimer

Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:50:09 UTC
