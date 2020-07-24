Admedus : Expired Options
07/24/2020 | 03:51am EDT
24 July 2020
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
EXPIRATION OF UNQUOTED OPTIONS
Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) advises that the following unquoted Options have expired:
Unquoted Securities - expired:
ASX code
Security description
Number
AVRAC
Options expired 21
July 2020
Exercisable at $144.00
5,350
5,350
Set out below is an updated capital structure of the Company following the above expired options:
Quoted Securities
ASX code
Security description
Number
AVR
Ordinary fully paid shares
5,910,304
AVRO
Options expiring 18 December 2021
Exercisable at $8.00
2,370,648
Anteris Technologies Ltd
Registered Office:
Suite 302, Level 3 Toowong Tower, 9 Sherwood Road, Toowong QLD 4066
Customer Service:
1300 550 310 F: 1300 880 398 International: T: +61 (0)7 3152 3200 F: +61 (0)7 3152 3299
info@anteristech.com W: anteristech.com
Brisbane
•Minneapolis •Geneva •Singapore
ABN 35 088 221 078
Updated capital structure of the Company (continued)
Unquoted Securities - on issue following the above expired Options
ASX code
Security description
AVRAC
Options expiring 10 December 2020
Exercisable at $83.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 10 December 2020
Exercisable at $139.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 24 June 2021
Exercisable at $30.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 18 November 2021
Exercisable at $34.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 23 March 2022
Exercisable at $34.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 22 September 2022
Exercisable at $26.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 15 December 2022
Exercisable at $22.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 31 December 2027
Exercisable at $30.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 31 December 2027
Exercisable at $37.00
AVRAC
Options expiring 2 April 2028
Exercisable at $3.60
AVRAC
Options expiring 10 April 2028
Exercisable at $3.60
AVRAC
Options expiring 16 May 2028
Exercisable at $3.60
AVRAC
Options expiring 29 May 2028
Exercisable at $3.60
AVRAC
Options expiring 2 June 2028
Exercisable at $3.60
AVRAC
Options expiring 3 January 2029
Exercisable at $3.60
AVRAC
Options expiring 15 May 2029
Exercisable at $5.90
AVRAC
Options expiring 1 September 2029
Exercisable at $6.80
AVRAC
Options expiring 12 July 2029
Exercisable at $6.80
AVRAC
Options expiring 20 March 2025
Exercisable at $11.20
AVRAD
Warrants expiring 18 December 2020
Exercisable at $79.00
AVRAD
Warrants expiring 23 December 2020
Exercisable at $79.00
AVRAD
Warrants expiring 26 October 2024
Exercisable at $25.00
AVRAE
Options expiring 17 April 2025
Exercisable at $3.50
AVRAF
Options expiring 3 June 2025
Exercisable at $7.58
About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR)
Number
4,250 2,000 500 667 1,000 6,750 2,500 3,258 31,737 1,002 1,002 1,500 668 1,254 501 31,890 3,000 4,107 435,000
532,586
52,500
3,800
49,388
105,688
3,750
500
Anteris Technologies Ltd is a structural heart company focused on delivering clinically superior solutions that create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its ADAPT
®tissue platform, a next generation technology with zero DNA and zero glutaraldehyde, is the only bioscaffold to demonstrate zero calcification after 10 years of use in complex cardiac surgery. With these advantages, Anteris's best-in-class ADAPT ®tissue combined with its valve design has the potential to solve the problems associated with current aortic valve replacement options which are durability and preventing valve degradation.
Authorisation and Additional information
This announcement was authorised by Mr Stephen Denaro, Company Secretary.
For more information:
Ms Kyahn Williamson
WE Communications
WE-AUAnterisTech@we-worldwide.com
+61 401 018 828
www.anteristech.com
Twitter: @AnterisTech
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AnterisTech
Disclaimer
Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:50:09 UTC
Latest news on ADMEDUS LIMITED
Sales 2019
17,1 M
12,1 M
12,1 M
Net income 2019
-5,82 M
-4,12 M
-4,12 M
Net cash 2019
13,5 M
9,55 M
9,55 M
P/E ratio 2019
-10,1x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
21,6 M
15,4 M
15,3 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,96x
EV / Sales 2019
2,67x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
76,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ADMEDUS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.