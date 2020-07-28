Admedus : TAVR Key Opinion Leader Symposium

28 July 2020
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
TAVR Key Opinion Leader Symposium
Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) (Anterisor the Company) announces new data outlined at the TAVR Key Opinion Leader Symposium on 20 July 2020 for those Shareholders who were unable to attend the Symposium, refer the 10 July 2020 Announcement.
New data on the DurAVR™valve was presented for the first-time last week, demonstrating superiority over existing valves. Specifically, the data suggests that DurAVR™when compared to other valves demonstrates the normal hemodynamic function of a healthy pre diseased valve.
"The data based on bench tests further replicates data seen in both animal and ongoing human studies and promises better patient outcomes in the future. Bringing the mean gradient down to within normal range (> 40 mm Hg to 4 mm Hg) will significantly improve patient quality of life as the DurAVR™ valve lasts longer and works better," Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wayne Paterson, said.
|
|
|
|
Mean Gradient
|
|
Effective Orifice Area
|
|
|
|
|
△P (mmHg)
|
|
EOA (cm2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Normal range
|
|
|
4.0-5.0
|
|
3.5-4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DurAVR™
|
|
|
3.86-5.34
|
|
3.04-3.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information, please visit a recording of the symposium and the research note by Credit Suisse at the following websites:
Recording: https://anteristech.com/news/TAVR-KOL-Symposium
Research note: https://plus.credit-suisse.com/r/V7nKsZ2AN-8SW
ENDS
About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR)
Anteris Technologies Ltd is a structural heart company focused on delivering clinically superior solutions that create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its ADAPT®tissue platform, a next generation technology with zero DNA and zero glutaraldehyde, is the only bioscaffold to demonstrate zero calcification after 10 years of use in complex cardiac surgery. With these advantages, Anteris's best-in-class ADAPT®tissue combined with its valve design has the potential to solve the problems associated with current aortic valve replacement options which are durability and preventing valve degradation.
Authorisation and Additional information
This announcement was authorised by Mr Wayne Paterson, Chief Executive Officer.
