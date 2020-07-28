Log in
Admedus : TAVR Key Opinion Leader Symposium

07/28/2020 | 03:36am EDT

28 July 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

TAVR Key Opinion Leader Symposium

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) (Anterisor the Company) announces new data outlined at the TAVR Key Opinion Leader Symposium on 20 July 2020 for those Shareholders who were unable to attend the Symposium, refer the 10 July 2020 Announcement.

New data on the DurAVRvalve was presented for the first-time last week, demonstrating superiority over existing valves. Specifically, the data suggests that DurAVRwhen compared to other valves demonstrates the normal hemodynamic function of a healthy pre diseased valve.

"The data based on bench tests further replicates data seen in both animal and ongoing human studies and promises better patient outcomes in the future. Bringing the mean gradient down to within normal range (> 40 mm Hg to 4 mm Hg) will significantly improve patient quality of life as the DurAVR™ valve lasts longer and works better," Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wayne Paterson, said.

Mean Gradient

Effective Orifice Area

P (mmHg)

EOA (cm2)

Normal range

4.0-5.0

3.5-4.00

DurAVR

3.86-5.34

3.04-3.28

For further information, please visit a recording of the symposium and the research note by Credit Suisse at the following websites:

Recording: https://anteristech.com/news/TAVR-KOL-Symposium

Research note: https://plus.credit-suisse.com/r/V7nKsZ2AN-8SW

ENDS

Anteris Technologies Ltd

Registered Office:

Suite 302, Level 3 Toowong Tower, 9 Sherwood Road, Toowong QLD 4066

Customer Service:

  1. 1300 550 310 F: 1300 880 398 International: T: +61 (0)7 3152 3200 F: +61 (0)7 3152 3299
  1. info@anteristech.com W: anteristech.com

Brisbane Minneapolis Geneva Singapore

ABN 35 088 221 078

About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR)

Anteris Technologies Ltd is a structural heart company focused on delivering clinically superior solutions that create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its ADAPT®tissue platform, a next generation technology with zero DNA and zero glutaraldehyde, is the only bioscaffold to demonstrate zero calcification after 10 years of use in complex cardiac surgery. With these advantages, Anteris's best-in-class ADAPT®tissue combined with its valve design has the potential to solve the problems associated with current aortic valve replacement options which are durability and preventing valve degradation.

Authorisation and Additional information

This announcement was authorised by Mr Wayne Paterson, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information:

Ms Kyahn Williamson

WE Communications

  1. WE-AUAnterisTech@we-worldwide.com
  1. +61 401 018 828

www.anteristech.com

Twitter: @AnterisTech

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AnterisTech

Disclaimer

Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:35:04 UTC
