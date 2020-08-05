ADMIE IPTO S A : Announcement of Regulated information - Notification of Substantial Holdings

A. 89 Dyrrachiou and Kifisou str., 104 43, Athens

T. (+30) 210 3636936

E. office@admieholding.gr

www.admieholding.gr

Announcement of Regulated information pursuant to Law 3556/2007.

Notification of Substantial Holdings Law 3556/2007

"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") announces to investors that according to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and following the relative notification received on Αugust 3, 2020 by "Silchester International Investors LLP "(«Silchester») in its capacity as investment manager for "Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust", the total direct holdings of "Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust" on July 31, 2020, decreased from 5.61% of Company's voting rights or 13,009,018 voting rights attached to shares disclosed on previous notification to 4.99% of Company's voting rights or 11,565,850 voting rights attached to shares.

It is noted that on December 31, 2019 "Silchester International Investors LLP "(«Silchester») controlled a percentage of 12.98% of the shares in issue and voting rights in Company across the following commingled funds for which it acts as investment manager:

Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust

Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Taxable Trust

Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Group Trust

Silchester International Investors Tobacco Free International Value Equity Trust

The Calleva Trust

Following the relevant notification that relates to Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust, the total percentage of the shares in issue and voting rights in Company that "Silchester" controls continue to exceed 10%.

Athens, August 5, 2020