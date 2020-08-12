ADMIE IPTO S A : Announcement of ex-dividend date / dividend and Interim dividend payment date

89 Dyrrachiou and Kifisou str., 104 43, Athens,Greece

T. (+30) 210 3636936

office@admieholding.gr

www.admieholding.gr

Announcement of ex-dividend date / dividend and Interim dividend payment date

"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors, with its decision No 52/12.06.2020, decided the distribution of Interim Dividend for the fiscal year 2020 of a gross amount of euro 20,624,800 or euro 0.0889442195 per share excluding 115,341 own shares. Additionally, the Annual General Meeting that took place on July 16, 2020 approved the distribution of the remaining Dividend for the fiscal year 2019 of a gross amount of euro 6,704,800 or 0.0289143751 euro per share excluding 115,341 own shares. Therefore, the total gross amount of the Interim Dividend and remaining Dividend is euro 0.1178585946 per share.

The above amounts of Interim Dividend and remaining Dividend are subject to withholding tax of 5% according to article 24 of Law 4646/2019. The net payable Interim Dividend would amount to euro 0.0844970085 per share and the net payable remaining Dividend would amount to euro 0.0274686563 per share. Therefore, the total net payable amount to the shareholders amounts to euro 0.1119656649 per share.

As of Monday, 24th of August 2020 the shares will be traded on the Athens Exchange without the right to interim dividend and dividend (cut-off date).

Beneficiaries of the interim dividend are the shareholders of the Company, who are recorded in the Register of Dematerialized Securities System (DSS), on Tuesday, 25th of August 2020 (record date).

The payment of Interim Dividend and remaining Dividend (deducting applicable taxes and charges in accordance with the relevant law provisions) will commence on Monday, 31st of August 2020 and will be processed through the "National Bank of Greece S.A." (the "Bank"), as follows: