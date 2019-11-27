Log in
ADMIE IPTO S A : Announcement of publication of financial results for period 1st January 2019 to 30th September 2019

0
11/27/2019 | 10:18am EST

«HOLDING COMPANY ADMIE (IPTO) S.A.»

Announcement of publication of financial results for period 1st January 2019 to 30th September 2019

'ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.' (or 'Company') will announce its nine month financial results for 2019 ended September 30, 2019 on Monday 2nd of December 2019 Before the opening of the Athens Exchange trading session.

Financial statements shall be available on the Company's website www.admieholding.gr, as well as the Athens Exchange website www.helex.gr.

For more information, shareholders may contact Investor Relations office (tel.: 210 3636936/email:office@admieholding.gr).

Athens, November 27th, 2019

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 15:17:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 257 M
EBIT 2019 97,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 506 M
