«HOLDING COMPANY ADMIE (IPTO) S.A.»

Announcement of publication of financial results for period 1st January 2019 to 30th September 2019

'ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.' (or 'Company') will announce its nine month financial results for 2019 ended September 30, 2019 on Monday 2nd of December 2019 Before the opening of the Athens Exchange trading session.

Financial statements shall be available on the Company's website www.admieholding.gr, as well as the Athens Exchange website www.helex.gr.

For more information, shareholders may contact Investor Relations office (tel.: 210 3636936/email:office@admieholding.gr).

Athens, November 27th, 2019