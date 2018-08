The motor and home insurer, which has picked Madrid for its European Union base after Brexit, said pre-tax profit rose to 211 million pounds from 193 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said Britain's exit from the European Union brought additional risks to the company, particularly the possibility of a 'no deal' Brexit.

